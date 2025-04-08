Foundational Builders Corporation Expands Operations into Arizona and Florida, Strengthening National Presence

LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundational Builders Corporation (FB Corp) , a leader in residential and commercial construction, has announced its expansion beyond California into Arizona and Florida. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company's growth, bringing its expertise in sustainable development, large-scale projects, and infrastructure solutions to two rapidly growing markets.





Expanding Beyond California: A Strategic Growth Initiative

With a well-established presence in California, FB Corp has built a reputation for delivering high-quality, efficient, and community-focused construction projects. The expansion into Arizona and Florida aligns with the company’s long-term vision of addressing growing housing and infrastructure needs in high-demand regions.

"Our success in California has provided a strong foundation for us to expand our operations," said Andrew Robles, President and CEO of Foundational Builders Corporation. "Arizona and Florida present opportunities to apply our expertise in sustainable and resilient construction while meeting the increasing demand for high-quality developments."

The company is actively securing state-specific licensing, establishing partnerships with local contractors, and collaborating with municipal leaders to ensure a seamless transition into these new markets. By leveraging its proven approach, FB Corp aims to deliver large-scale projects with a focus on efficiency, durability, and community impact.

Advancing Construction Through Innovation and Sustainability

FB Corp is committed to integrating modern construction technologies and sustainable practices into its projects. The expansion into Arizona and Florida will allow the company to introduce advanced building methods tailored to these regions’ unique environmental and regulatory landscapes. Key areas of focus include:

Strengthening Financial Leadership with the Appointment of CFO Joe El Rady

As part of its expansion strategy, FB Corp has appointed Joe El Rady as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to oversee financial growth and capital management. With extensive experience in financial structuring, capital expansion, and large-scale project financing, El Rady’s expertise will be instrumental in positioning the company for long-term success.

His key priorities include:

Enhancing financial strategies to support the company’s expansion.



Securing larger development contracts to drive future growth.



Transitioning FB Corp from a general contractor to a developer, enabling greater control over project planning and execution.



"Scaling operations requires a strong financial framework," said El Rady. "My focus is on ensuring FB Corp has the necessary capital resources to sustain growth, take on larger projects, and solidify its leadership in the construction industry."

A Vision for the Future

FB Corp’s expansion reflects its commitment to building communities, fostering innovation, and driving sustainable growth. As the company enters new markets, it continues to prioritize collaboration with industry partners, policymakers, and local stakeholders to deliver impactful projects.

"This is an exciting new chapter for FB Corp," added Robles. "With the right team, resources, and strategic partnerships, we are well-positioned to expand our reach and contribute to the future of construction in Arizona and Florida."

For more information about Foundational Builders Corporation and its expansion initiatives, please visit www.foundationalbuilders.com

