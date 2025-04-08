UNICO Appoints Michael Canada as New CEO

PHOENIX, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNICO, a leading provider of innovative EV test solutions, today appointed Michael Canada, a longtime clean technology executive and expert, as the new CEO of UNICO effective April 1, 2025. Mr. Canada succeeds Steve Bright, who had a successful five years with UNICO and has left the company to pursue another role.

Mr. Canada joins UNICO with over 25 years of experience in high-tech, advanced manufacturing, lithium-ion battery innovation, and energy sectors. With a strong track record in global leadership, business strategy, and advanced manufacturing, Mr. Canada has built a remarkable career having held leadership roles at Praxair, served as CEO of EnerDel where he successfully lead the business transformation in scaling technology, expanding product offerings, and commercialization.

Most recently, Mr. Canada served as Chief Operating Officer at KORE Power, where he played a pivotal role in driving global business expansion, new product development in battery energy storage, and advanced growth in the commercial electric vehicle sector. He previously held the COO role at Sion Power developing strategies to introduce and validate next-generation advanced technologies.

“I’m honored to step into the role of CEO at UNICO at such a pivotal moment for the company and the industries we serve,” said Michael Canada, CEO of UNICO. “UNICO’s legacy of engineering excellence and innovation is unmatched. Valuing the contribution of those before me, I'm excited to build on our current foundation and work alongside our talented team to accelerate growth, expand our impact in the electric vehicle and energy sectors and continue to deliver transformative, future-ready solutions for our customers.”

UNICO will utilize Mr. Canada's decade of leadership to accelerate the company's mission of leading the future of automation and control systems by creating state-of-the-art variable speed drives and control systems for companies pushing the boundaries of new technology.

In addition to his executive leadership roles, Mr. Canada also serves on the boards of several national organizations including NAATBatt International, the Greater Phoenix Economic Council and BSA LifeStructures.

About UNICO

UNICO, a leader in automation for over 50 years, is accelerating a digital future with the next generation of drive and control systems for testing electric vehicle propulsion systems, maximizing oil production with artificial intelligence, optimizing metal forming with control applications embedded into the drives, and delivering precision control systems for a wide range of applications in the converting industry. UNICO utilizes advanced engineering techniques to provide reliable control solutions with an eye on the next generation of manufacturing and testing. UNICO is built on a workforce of professionally qualified engineers and consultants to handle the design, installation, commissioning, service, and support. UNICO has been certified to comply with the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 by AMTec Registrar. Find out more at www.unicous.com .

Media Contact

Nicole Robinson

Skyya PR for UNICO

unico@skyya.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02e0b616-7c78-445a-90da-8b9edde1099b