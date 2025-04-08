Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: MSSA) Announces Extension and Continued Progress

New York, NY, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: MSSA), originally listed on NASDAQ as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), is dedicated to facilitating the public listing of its target company through a strategic business combination.

The transaction, which spans the telecom industry and involves extensive regulatory requirements and government approvals, has encountered complexities typical of de-SPAC processes. Recognizing these challenges, the company is diligently working to secure all necessary clearances.

In support of these efforts, shareholders have approved an additional nine-month extension to complete the transaction. This extended timeline will allow Metal Sky Star to finalize the necessary regulatory approvals and strategic steps.

Furthermore, discussions with NASDAQ have confirmed that while trading in Metal Sky Star’s shares will transition to the OTC market, once the final government approval is obtained and the transaction is completed, the surviving entity is expected to re-list on NASDAQ provided it satisfies the relevant initial listing standards.

Metal Sky Star remains committed to transparency and will continue to provide updates as it moves toward completing this transformative transaction.

