Questor Announces Award of $2.4MM Contract

CALGARY, Alberta, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. (“Questor”, the “Company”), listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker QST, has secured a $2.4 million contract to supply clean combustion solutions in Iraq. This Middle East and North Africa (MENA) initiative aims to significantly reduce flaring and methane emissions. Notably, this is the second unit being supplied in the MENA region for the same client, a leading global exploration and production company renowned for its efforts in minimizing flaring and methane emissions associated with energy production.

Iraq is the second-largest crude oil producer in OPEC and the sixth-largest total petroleum liquids producer globally, with production exceeding 4.4 million barrels per day. Questor’s clean combustion solution will be integrated into the Al Ratawi site to reduce emissions in line with Iraq’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) guidelines. Questor’s ISO 14034-certified clean combustion units are engineered to meet the highest global emissions standards, ensuring 99.99% combustion efficiency. These units are designed to handle complex pollutants, including sour gas, making them ideal for large-scale oil and gas processing facilities and refineries. Manufactured in Canada, Questor’s technology not only delivers significant cost savings in capital, fuel, and operations but also supports sustainable energy production. This latest contract underscores Questor’s expanding presence in the MENA region and its commitment to advancing environmental goals through innovative solutions.

Questor is proud to partner with its clients to responsibly and sustainably produce energy globally. This purchase order highlights Questor’s reputation for delivering cost-effective, high-performance technology and highlights its expanding presence in global markets. As the company continues to grow, it remains dedicated to advancing sustainable energy infrastructure and supporting its clients in achieving their environmental goals.

ABOUT QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC.

Questor Technology Inc., incorporated in Canada under the Business Companies Act (Alberta) is an environmental emissions reduction technology company founded in 1994, with global operations. The Company is focused on clean air technologies that safely and cost effectively improve air quality, support energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emission reductions. The Company designs, manufactures and services high efficiency clean combustion systems that destroy harmful pollutants, including Methane, Hydrogen Sulfide gas, Volatile Organic Hydrocarbons, Hazardous Air Pollutants and BTEX (Benzene, Toluene, Ethylbenzene and Xylene) gases within waste gas streams at 99.99 percent efficiency per its ISO 14034 Certification. This enables its clients to meet emission regulations, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, address community concerns and improve safety at industrial sites.

The Company also has proprietary heat to power generation technology and is currently targeting new markets including landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, cement plant waste heat in addition to a wide variety of oil and gas projects. The combination of Questor’s clean combustion and power generation technologies can help clients achieve net zero emission targets for minimal cost. The Company is also doing research and development on data solutions to deliver an integrated system that amalgamates all the emission detection data available to demonstrate a clear picture of the site’s emission profile.

The Company’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “QST”. The address of the Company’s corporate and registered office is #1920, 707 - 8th Avenue S.W. Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T2P 1H5.

