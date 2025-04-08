KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 8 APRIL 2025 AT 14:05 PM (EEST)



Changes in the Kalmar leadership team



Mathias Höglund, Kalmar’s SVP, Human Resources and member of the Kalmar leadership team will leave the company as of April 8th, 2025.



“Mathias, together with the global Human Resources team, has played a key role in building the foundation and strengthening the HR processes in Kalmar, particularly during our transition to a listed independent company. On behalf of the entire leadership team, I would like to thank Mathias for his valuable contribution and warmly wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” says Sami Niiranen, President and CEO of Kalmar.

The recruitment of a new SVP, Human Resources will begin immediately. There are internal arrangements in place in the HR function to guarantee a successful interim period until the recruitment process has been completed.



