Robex Announces Settlement Agreement

QUÉBEC CITY, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robex Resources Inc. (TSXV: RBX) (“Robex” or the “Company”) announces that it has entered into a settlement agreement with certain claimants (the “Claimants”) that were party to a share purchase agreement executed between the Company, Sycamore Mining Ltd. and its shareholders on April 19th, 2022 (the “Sycamore SPA”) with respect to certain claims made by the Claimants (Sycamore Agreement), which remains conditional upon receiving the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”).

In consideration of a mutual full and final release in regard to the Sycamore SPA and accessory agreements, the Company agreed to:

issue all outstanding common shares of the Company issuable pursuant to the Sycamore SPA;

pay to the Claimants a total sum of CAD$1,000,000, made in a first installment of CAD$250,000 before June 5 th , 2025, and a second installment of CAD$750,000 before September 5 th , 2025; and

, 2025, and a second installment of CAD$750,000 before September 5 , 2025; and grant to the Claimants a total of 12,500,000 common share purchase Warrants (the “Settlement Warrants”), with each Settlement Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share for a period of 36 months, for an exercise price of CAD$2.75 per common share.

About Robex Resources Inc.

Robex is a multi-jurisdictional West African gold production and development company with near-term exploration potential. The Company is dedicated to safe, diverse and responsible operations in the countries in which it operates with a goal to foster sustainable growth. The Company has been operating the Nampala mine in Mali since 2017 and is advancing the Kiniero Gold Project in Guinea.

Robex is supported by two strategic shareholders and has the ambition to become one of the most important mid-tier gold producers in West Africa.

