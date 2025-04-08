ZenaDrone Expands Domestic Manufacturing for US Commercial Customers and US Defense Without Needing to Increase Prices

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, today provides an update on its US-based ZenaDrone subsidiary’s expansion plans for “Made in America” manufacturing in light of the recent expanded tariffs announced by the current US Administration. ZenaTech maintains its commitment to domestic manufacturing for US defense drone solutions, including strategic local investments and military-compliant supply chains. ZenaDrone will now move some of its commercial drone production for US commercial customers to Arizona, meaning no need to increase prices for customers to offset tariff costs.

ZenaDrone’s headquarters is in Phoenix, Arizona, which includes sales, administration, research and development, and aerial testing operations. The company plans to expand its manufacturing capabilities over the next two months to produce drones for US commercial customers in addition to planned production for the US military. This expansion will include up to 2,000 additional square feet of production space. This will be the second global manufacturing facility; the company currently has development and production facilities for the ZenaDrone 1000 and IQ series of drones at its 10,000-square-foot facility in Sharjah, UAE.

In response to the evolving trade landscape, ZenaTech also expects that the expansion of its Phoenix-based manufacturing facility will bring over 150 new jobs to the region by the end of 2026.

“While tariffs can be challenging, they also reveal which companies are truly agile. ZenaTech has always been long-term in our thinking; engaging in smart resource management and supply chains and prepared to navigate global shifts,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D. “With increased US bans on Chinese drones and components and local incentives for domestic production, we are well-positioned to expand our manufacturing in Arizona, also creating more high-quality American jobs,” added Mr. Passley.

ZenaDrone previously completed two paid trials using its drone products with the US Air Force and the US Navy Reserve for logistics and transportation applications carrying critical cargo, such as blood, in the field. ZenaTech previously announced that ZenaDrone’s supply chain will be NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act) compliant by manufacturing its parts and cameras at its Spider Vision Sensors company established in Taiwan.

The company has initiated cybersecurity and internal controls planning in preparation to apply for the Green UAS (Uncrewed Aerial Systems) certification, a requirement for drone companies that want to sell to government agencies, law enforcement, first responders, and many commercial enterprises. This certification serves as a pathway to the more stringent Blue UAS certification, which the company intends to apply for next, to enter the US defense market enabling direct sales to the Department of Defense and other defense-related agencies.

The global military drone market was estimated to be a US $14 billion industry in 2023, which includes the $5 billion US market and is expected to grow to $47 billion globally by 2032 according to Fortune Business Insights research. The Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Targeting (ISRT) segment is the largest segment for military drones, used to collect crucial information and data in a targeted territory. The logistics and transportation sector is the second largest segment. ZenaDrone is targeting all these segments using its multifunction AI drones.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, health, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech’s portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, accuracy, and cost savings. The Company operates through seven global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing a DaaS business model and global partner network.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, process automation and defense applications. Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the IQ Square is an indoor/outdoor drone designed for land survey and inspections use in commercial and defense sectors.

