XRPTurbo Launches $XRT Token On Bitmart, Set To Release Liquid Staking Platform & Upcoming Launchpad





TALLINN, Estonia, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRPTurbo , the first AI & RWA launchpad built on the XRP Ledger, continues its impressive growth trajectory following its successful presale.

Now, just days after the presale ended, the platform has achieved another significant milestone—listing its native token, $XRT , on Bitmart exchange , opening the door for thousands of new investors.

$XRT Token Now Trading on Bitmart and XPmarket

Investors who missed out on XRPTurbo’s presale now have another opportunity to participate, as $XRT officially began trading on Bitmart this week.

The token made its exchange debut with a modest Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) of approximately $1.4 million, significantly below recent secondary market valuations that soared above $8 million on XPmarket shortly after the presale closed, signalling huge investor interest.

The remarkable demand for $XRT, despite limited liquidity, underscores the strength of investor confidence and excitement around XRPTurbo’s groundbreaking utility.

Bitmart’s listing provides traders with easy and secure access to $XRT through the USDT trading pair, ensuring ample liquidity and trading activity as the community continues to expand.

XRPTurbo Reveals Innovative Liquid Staking Details

In parallel with the exchange listing, XRPTurbo’s team unveiled fresh details of their highly anticipated Liquid Staking Platform—a pioneering initiative within the XRP ecosystem.

Unlike traditional staking methods that require locked tokens, XRPTurbo’s liquid staking enables users to hold and stake their $XRT tokens without lock-up constraints, providing unmatched flexibility and control.

The first monthly snapshot, a crucial step to activate staking rewards, will occur in less than two weeks, on the 15th of each month.

After this snapshot, users who retain their $XRT holdings unchanged in their wallets throughout the staking period will become eligible for a share of a substantial 1 million $XRT monthly rewards pool.

This innovative mechanism not only rewards holders generously but also incentivizes long-term token retention, creating a robust and committed community around XRPTurbo.

Sustainable Staking Rewards Through Launchpad Fees

Ensuring long-term sustainability, XRPTurbo also revealed a strategic plan to replenish its staking reward pool continually.

Upcoming projects launching via the XRPTurbo platform will pay onboarding and success fees, a portion of which will be actively utilized to buy back $XRT tokens from the open market.

These repurchased tokens will then be redistributed back into the staking rewards pool, driving further value and stability for holders.

Exciting Upcoming Launchpad Demo

Adding to the buzz surrounding XRPTurbo, the team is gearing up for the imminent release of the launchpad’s first interactive demo, set for Friday this week.

This demo will offer users a firsthand experience of XRPTurbo’s intuitive interface, showcasing key functionalities such as seamless no-code token and NFT minting, project onboarding tools, and the liquid staking interface.

This upcoming demo marks a critical step forward in XRPTurbo’s ambitious roadmap, solidifying its position as the leading launchpad dedicated exclusively to fostering innovation and community-driven growth on the XRP Ledger.

Don’t Miss the Next Big Wave on XRPL

XRPTurbo ’s rapid progression from presale to Bitmart listing and now the rollout of its unique liquid staking mechanism demonstrates the platform’s commitment to becoming the definitive launchpad on XRP.

Investors seeking exposure to this dynamic project can now purchase $XRT directly via Bitmart and XPmarket, positioning themselves early for XRPTurbo’s next stages of growth—including forthcoming listings on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

You can buy $XRT on Bitmart: https://www.bitmart.com/trade/en-US?symbol=XRT_USDT

