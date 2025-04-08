Praxis Precision Medicines to Hold Virtual Investor Event to Discuss Clinical Programs in Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies

BOSTON, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines , Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that it will be hosting a virtual investor event on Friday, May 2, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EDT.

The webinar, hosted by the Praxis management team, will focus on the company’s clinical programs in developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) including:

The EMBOLD study evaluating relutrigine for SCN2A and SCN8A DEEs

The EMERALD study evaluating relutrigine for broader DEEs

The EMBRAVE3 study evaluating elsunersen for SCN2A gain-of-function DEE



To RSVP and attend the live event, you may click here. A replay of the webinar will also be available through the “Events & Presentations” page under the “Investors + Media” section of the company’s website for 90 days.

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across epilepsy and movement disorders, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter/X.