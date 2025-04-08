Aqua Security Achieves FedRAMP® High Authorization

BOSTON, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security , the pioneer in cloud native security, announced today that it has achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program’s (FedRAMP®) high impact authorization status and is listed in the FedRAMP marketplace. Sponsored by the Department of Education, this authorization marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey to provide innovative security solutions from code to cloud for federal, state, and local government agencies through its Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP).

Aqua’s best-in-class federal CNAPP solution, Aqua U.S. Gov, is tailored specifically for U.S. federal agencies. It is hosted on AWS GovCloud to ensure robust security across the entire software development lifecycle—from the initial stages of the software supply chain through runtime.

This follows Aqua’s initial announcement in September 2023, that the company was in the process of achieving the exclusive High Authorization, which includes more than 400 security controls and standards. The authorization validates that Aqua meets the security requirements necessary to protect the federal government’s most sensitive unclassified data in cloud computing environments.

With this certification and exclusivity, U.S. federal government organizations can leverage Aqua’s unified comprehensive lifecycle security from development to deployment and runtime. Aqua provides fully integrated security and compliance capabilities that identify, prioritize, and eliminate risk across the entire software development lifecycle.

“Achieving FedRAMP high authorization is a testament to Aqua Security’s commitment to providing the highest level of security for our federal customers,” said Moshe Weis, CISO at Aqua Security. “This milestone allows us to support federal agencies in securing their most critical and sensitive cloud native applications.”

Aqua U.S. Gov helps U.S. federal government agencies address, comply with, and execute on Executive Order (EO) 14028 and OMB M-22-09, as well as other crucial cybersecurity requirements regarding software hygiene and asset and data protection. These directives highlight the necessity of enhancing national cybersecurity and safeguarding federal networks, and Aqua’s solution aligns with these standards, providing comprehensive protection and compliance and supporting agencies in achieving their digital transformation and innovation goals.

Aqua Security holds other industry certifications, including ISO/IEC 27001 and SOC 2 Type II, which ensures that Aqua’s security practices meet the highest international standards, providing customers with confidence in their ability to protect sensitive data. Furthering that mission, Aqua is in the process of achieving ISO 27017 and 27018.

“Achieving the exclusive FedRAMP® High-Impact level authorization not only validates Aqua’s security controls but opens new opportunities for collaboration with the government to help organizations achieve their mission-critical goals,” said Dror Davidoff, CEO and co-founder of Aqua Security.” We are excited to further extend our cutting-edge cloud native security solutions to the federal sector, helping to safeguard the nation’s digital infrastructure.”

Aqua Security is the pioneer in securing containerized cloud native applications from development to production. The Aqua Platform, a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), integrates security from Code to Cloud, combining the power of agent and agentless technology into a single solution. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA, and Ramat Gan, IL, protecting over 500 of the world's largest enterprises.