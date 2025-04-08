FTC Solar Introduces Revolutionary Dual-Row Configuration for 1P Pioneer Tracker™: Industry’s Highest East-West Slope Tolerance for a linked tracker

AUSTIN, Texas, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, a leading provider of cutting-edge solar tracker technology, is excited to unveil its latest innovation with the dual-row configuration for the 1P Pioneer Tracker™, setting a new standard in efficiency and adaptability for solar installations. Designed to meet the demands of challenging terrain, FTC’s dual-row system significantly enhances project yield, reduces costs, and maximizes land utilization.

With unmatched East-West slope tolerance and customizable options, the dual-row configuration of the 1P Pioneer Tracker™ provides developers and EPCs with a versatile solution for navigating complex project landscapes.

Key Features of the Dual-Row Configuration

Industry-Leading East-West Slope Tolerance of 17.5%

FTC Solar’s dual-row design offers the industry’s highest slope tolerance among two-row linked trackers, setting a new benchmark for earthwork efficiency. This innovation allows solar installations on more challenging terrains while minimizing site preparation expenses and environmental impact.

Configurable 4X4, 3x3 and 2x2 Tracker Options

With configurable 4x4, 3x3, and 2x2 modular setups, the dual-row tracker system increases power density by up to 23%. This enables developers to optimize energy output while using the same land footprint, achieving superior efficiency for utility-scale solar projects.

Superior Cost Efficiency & Project Economics

The dual-row configuration optimizes capital costs by streamlining tracker components and reducing material requirements. By integrating a shared drive tube, FTC Solar’s linked tracker lowers installation complexity and enhances cost-effectiveness without compromising performance—delivering a smarter, more scalable solution for solar developers and EPCs.

Enhanced Flexibility, Reliability and Stability

With FTC Solar’s diverse portfolio of solutions, customers gain the flexibility to integrate both independent and dual-row trackers within the same site. This approach optimizes site design while lowering CAPEX. Designed for long-term reliability, the dual-row configuration reduces mechanical complexity while maintaining high operational performance. This enhanced stability results in lower maintenance costs and improved energy output over the system’s lifetime.



"With the introduction of our dual-row configuration, FTC Solar is adding another design option on how utility-scale projects can approach site design and cost efficiency," said Yann Brandt, President and CEO of FTC Solar. “By offering industry-leading slope tolerance, modular tracker configurations, and an optimized structural design for a linked tracker, we’re enabling developers to maximize energy production while minimizing installation complexity and capital costs. This innovation enhances both flexibility and reliability, ensuring that our customers can achieve superior project economics without compromising performance.”

Maximizing Project Value Through Innovation

The Pioneer 1P Tracker™ dual-row configuration delivers superior slope adaptability, flexible configurations, and cost efficiency, making it an ideal solution for utility-scale solar projects. Offering industry-leading slope tolerance for a linked tracker, it enables developers and EPCs to reduce site preparation costs while adapting to challenging terrains. With configurable 4x4, 3x3, and 2x2 setups, the system optimizes power density and design flexibility, while its shared drive tube and streamlined tracker components lower CAPEX without compromising performance. By integrating these innovations, FTC Solar empowers its customers to expand project viability, enhance energy output, and improve long-term project economics.

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

