Aqua Metals Pioneers Domestic LFP Recycling with Breakthrough Bench-Scale Testing

RENO, Nev., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ: AQMS), a pioneer in sustainable lithium battery recycling, today announced the successful completion of bench-scale testing and engineering analysis for a novel process to recycle lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery materials. This milestone highlights Aqua Metals’ proven ability to rapidly adapt its technology to market needs, reinforcing its position as a leader in building a resilient, circular battery supply chain that retains critical mineral processing within the United States.

LFP batteries are rapidly becoming the dominant chemistry for electric vehicles and stationary storage due to their lower cost and safety advantages. However, their widespread adoption presents a significant recycling challenge, as iron-based cathodes with no nickel or cobalt have lower market value and global lithium prices remain suppressed. While most domestic recyclers continue to focus on higher-value chemistries, Aqua Metals is stepping ahead of the curve with a demonstrated approach to recovering lithium from LFP black mass—positioning itself as a first mover in addressing this critical and underserved segment of the U.S. battery supply chain.

“We believe this is an important step in our strategy to develop the most adaptable and scalable lithium battery recycling platform in the industry,” said Steve Cotton, President and CEO of Aqua Metals. “Our ability to integrate LFP recovery into our existing plans demonstrates how we can evolve with market needs while maintaining a focus on efficiency, sustainability, and long-term impact.”

The Company’s engineering and technoeconomic analysis shows that the LFP recycling process can be integrated into the planned Sierra ARC facility and/or any ARC facility with an incremental capital expense of 25 to 30% and without the need to expand the facility’s proposed physical footprint. The Sierra ARC is currently designed to process approximately 7,500 tonnes per year of NMC-type (nickel-manganese-cobalt) black mass. With the addition of LFP capabilities, the campus could process an additional 7,500 tonnes of LFP feedstock annually—potentially doubling its total feedstock throughput and importantly, doubling total lithium carbonate output to approximately 2,700 tonnes per year. Upon commissioning, this commercial-scale operation would increase the total current U.S. lithium production by more than 50% annually, making Aqua Metals one of the largest producers of domestic battery grade lithium carbonate.

“Recycling LFP batteries has posed a major technical hurdle for the industry due to its unique chemistry and limited market value,” said Ben Taecker, Chief Engineering and Operating Officer at Aqua Metals. “This milestone demonstrates how adaptable our technology platform is — and positions Aqua Metals at the forefront of building the next generation of clean, scalable recycling solutions for the evolving battery landscape in North America.”

With this advancement, Aqua Metals is positioning itself to meet the growing need for LFP recycling, ensuring that valuable lithium remains in the domestic supply chain and supporting U.S. leadership in clean energy and advanced manufacturing.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining™ technology. The Company is pioneering a sustainable recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. AquaRefining™ is a low-emissions, closed-loop recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries with higher purity, lower emissions, and minimal waste. Aqua Metals is based in Reno, NV and operates the first sustainable lithium battery recycling facility at the Company’s Innovation Center in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center. To learn more, please visit www.aquametals.com.

