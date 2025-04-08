Enphase Energy Expands in Europe with IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase, Delivering Three-Phase Backup Power in Luxembourg

FREMONT, Calif., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced the launch of its most powerful and versatile battery yet, the IQ® Battery 5P with FlexPhase, for customers in Luxembourg. The IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase is an all-in-one AC-coupled system that is designed to deliver reliable backup power and supports three-phase electrical system applications, which is the predominant configuration for homes in Luxembourg. Enphase recently launched the FlexPhase battery in Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

The IQ Battery 5P starts at 5 kWh of capacity and multiple units can be configured to provide up to 70 kWh. Each 5 kWh battery is designed to deliver continuous power of up to 3.84 kW in single-phase configuration and 1.28 kW per phase in three-phase configuration. The new batteries can be configured to meet the needs of each homeowner, offering grid-tied support or backup power. The batteries are designed to discharge up to two times the maximum continuous power for three seconds, enabling the start-up of high-power devices without the grid when paired with the IQ® System Controller 3 INT. The IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase comes with an industry-leading 15-year warranty in Luxembourg.

“Many Luxembourg homeowners appreciate flexible backup power solutions, and the IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase delivers exactly that,” said Cristian Hotescu, CEO of ENR LUX, an installer of Enphase products in Luxembourg. “The scalable capacity and support for three-phase systems make it the perfect fit for our customer base with diverse home energy needs.”

“Backup power solutions that are not only reliable but also adaptable to their unique energy needs are popular among many Luxembourg homeowners,” said Amine M'ghari, CEO of Bauer Energie, an installer of Enphase products in Luxembourg. “Whether for self-consumption, grid support, or full backup power, the IQ Battery 5P delivers outstanding performance, backed by Enphase’s reputation for quality and reliability.”

“Enphase has once again set the bar high with the IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase,” said Michelangelo Di Lorenzo, CEO of Ecosphere Home, an installer of Enphase products in Luxembourg. “The ability to scale from 5 kWh to 70 kWh while supporting three-phase configurations makes it one of the most versatile storage solutions on the market. Many of our customers appreciate this level of customization, especially given the increasing focus on energy resilience.”

“The continued expansion of the IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase in Europe is a major step forward for Enphase,” said Sabbas Daniel, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. “Luxembourg is an important and growing market for solar and batteries, with most homes built on three-phase power. Our FlexPhase technology delivers a solution that not only adapts seamlessly to both single-phase and three-phase systems, but also offers powerful backup and enhanced self-consumption — all in one streamlined product. This is about giving homeowners and installers more flexibility, more resilience, and more value, without compromise.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power — and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 80.0 million microinverters, and approximately 4.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; and statements regarding the timing and availability Enphase Energy’s products in Luxembourg. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by Enphase Energy from time to time with the SEC. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

