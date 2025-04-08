A247 Launch in Brazil Powered by Delasport’s Turnkey Solution

VALLETTA, Malta, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading B2B software provider Delasport is powering up A247’s iGaming operation in Brazil with its turnkey solution. The platform has just launched and marked the bold entry of the new brand in regulated Brazil.

A247, the new brand of renowned operator Hilgardo Gaming, is led by industry veterans and is set to redefine the online experience for players in Latin America. Their goal is to provide memorable betting experiences while prioritizing responsibility and transparency to their customers.

Delasport’s localized iGaming solution is fine-tuned to boost the betting experience in a compliant and responsible way while going beyond content and offering an exciting entertainment environment to Brazilian players. This includes Player Engagement through missions and tournaments, unmatched personalization capabilities, as well as fun and tailored retention features.

Benefits A247 players will now start to enjoy:

Innovative features that players love and that elevate the experience.

Personalized betting with My Sportsbook, My Casino, My Combo, and My Event Builder, Featured bets, Combo of the day, and Casino Games Recommendation

Next-level engagement with Missions, Leaderboard, Tournaments, Quick mini-games like Scratch Cards, Spin the Wheel, etc.

The innovative Casino Booster Panel that allows deposits directly from game screen, Hot & Cold game categories, and more.

“We’re thrilled to power A247’s entry into the regulated Brazilian market with our full turnkey solution,” Rosaire Galea Cavallaro, VP of Business Development at Delasport comments. “Brazil holds tremendous potential, and A247's ambitious vision aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering localized, engaging, and responsible iGaming experiences. A247 players can now enjoy the best Casino and Sports Betting experience in the Brazilian market. This launch showcases the agility and depth of our platform, and we look forward to supporting A247's growth across the region.”

Ian Balchin, Director and Project Leader at A247, added:

“Partnering with Delasport has enabled us to launch A247 with confidence, speed, and impact. Their technology and expertise gave us exactly what we needed to make a strong entrance into the Brazilian market, with a fully licensed and compliant product. Our priority is to bring the next generation to iGaming and combine technology, security, and entertainment to create memorable experiences. All of this is always with responsibility and customer safety in mind. This is just the beginning, and we’re excited about what’s ahead.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4cbbb42-5a12-4469-bc2d-8403d5fe72d8