Biotricity Recognized by Financial Times as One of 2025’s Fastest-Growing Companies in the Americas, Growing 256.4% Over the Period Analyzed

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotricity Inc. (OTCQB: BTCY) a leading Technology-as-a-Service (Taas) company specializing in cutting-edge diagnostic and chronic disease management solutions for healthcare providers and consumers, is proud to announce its inclusion on the Financial Times’ list of The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2025 . This recognition highlights Biotricity’s innovation in digital health and exceptional growth of 256.4% during a period marked by unprecedented global challenges.

Now in its sixth year, the Financial Times, in partnership with the research firm Statista , evaluated independent companies across the Americas based on disclosed revenue growth between 2020 and 2023. During this period, businesses faced significant economic obstacles, including the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, and rising interest rates.

In the face of these challenges, Biotricity has achieved standout growth, fueled by the rising demand for smart remote monitoring solutions. As of 2023, more than 100 million Americans face barriers to accessing essential healthcare services . This underscores the urgent need to increase accessibility to medical care by expanding remote monitoring services. Biotricity is leading this transformation with proprietary technologies that have redefined the standard of continuous remote monitoring for high-risk cardiac patients. Medical providers utilizing Biotricity’s solutions are enabled to deliver faster interventions, improving outcomes for thousands across the U.S. and internationally.

“Being recognized by the Financial Times as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas is a tremendous honor and a testament to the dedication of our team,” said Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Founder and CEO of Biotricity. “Our mission to revolutionize chronic care management, particularly in the cardiac space, continues to gain momentum, and this milestone validates our approach to innovating in the healthcare landscape.”

The full list and special report will be published by the Financial Times on Tuesday, April 25, 2025, and will be distributed to its U.S. newspaper subscribers and globally on www.ft.com .

For more information about Biotricity and its remote patient monitoring solutions, visit www.biotricity.com or contact investors@biotricity.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “may,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “could,” “scheduled,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “seek,” “project,” or “goal” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans, objectives and goals of management for future operations, including plans, objectives or goals relating to the design, development and commercialization of Bioflux or any of the Company’s other proposed products or services, (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the Company’s future financial performance, (iv) the regulatory regime in which the Company operates or intends to operate and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company’s current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company’s inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of its products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company’s inability to expand the Company’s business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company’s failure to implement the Company’s business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC. There cannot be any assurance that the Company will ever become profitable. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.