Kaseya Joins Forces with Overwatch to Deliver on Brand Promise of Creating an Unfair Advantage for Partners Through Hyperautomation

BATAVIA, Ill., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI), Overwatch division announces a strategic partnership with Kaseya, the leading global provider of AI-powered cybersecurity and IT management software. Kaseya is aligned with the vision and leadership of Overwatch’s new executive team and fully supports the company’s bold commitment to its brand promise—creating an unfair advantage for partners and their customers.

Rather than a standard vendor relationship, Kaseya is leaning in—investing directly in Overwatch’s ability to scale with speed and purpose. Their support strengthens Overwatch’s hyperautomation efforts, helping drive operational velocity and efficiency not only internally but across the partner ecosystem. These efforts simplify go-to-market activities, accelerate onboarding, and deliver faster value to partners, enabling them to serve their customers better.

“Kaseya has agreed to strategically support our mission of creating an unfair advantage for our channel, partner ecosystem, and their customers by investing in this relationship,” said Ed Vasko, CEO of High Wire-Overwatch.

“This strategic support empowers High Wire Overwatch to continue innovating our services and solutions while driving greater efficiencies and hyperautomation across our operating structure. By reducing costs and enabling faster, more agile responses to the needs of our partners and their customers, this partnership creates a powerful platform for ongoing innovation. It’s more than an endorsement—it’s a shared commitment to helping our partners win,” Vasko continued.

Through this collaboration, Overwatch is expanding its cybersecurity capabilities in ways that deliver real, measurable value to its partners. The investment from Kaseya enables Overwatch to enhance its back-office operations with intelligent automation across CRM, ticketing, quoting, and payment systems, streamlining partner onboarding and enabling faster speed to market. This tight integration improves the overall partner experience while reducing the time from quote to cash, ultimately driving increased partner profitability.

New service enhancements include augmented monitoring and management tools that support scalable vulnerability management, enabling partners to identify and mitigate risks within their own environments and their customers’ infrastructures.

Overwatch has also launched extended threat monitoring intelligence services that include adversarial dark web monitoring by identifying compromised credentials, domains, and accounts across partner ecosystems.

Additionally, Kaseya’s support has helped Overwatch design a cyber hygiene starter tier that focuses on the most exploited attack vectors—users, email, endpoints, and cloud productivity platforms—providing partners with a simple and effective foundation for protecting their customers.

"At Kaseya, we're dedicated to helping companies like High Wire Overwatch gain a competitive edge in the market," said Joe Smolarski, President & Chief Customer Officer of Kaseya. "A complete integrated platform from Kaseya will provide unmatched operational efficiency. In addition, the cybersecurity offerings Overwatch can now offer to its customers will be integral in protecting their end-customers against the evolving threats facing small businesses today."

This strategic partnership and the investment behind it positions Overwatch to deliver exceptional cybersecurity solutions while creating lasting and scalable advantages for its growing network of partners and their customers.



About Kaseya

Kaseya is the leading global provider of AI-powered cybersecurity and IT management software. Through its customer-centric approach and renowned support, Kaseya delivers best-in-breed technologies that empower organizations to seamlessly manage IT infrastructure, secure networks, backup critical data, manage service operations, and grow their businesses. Kaseya offers a broad array of IT management solutions from industry-leading providers: audIT, ConnectBooster, Datto, Graphus, ID Agent, IT Glue, Kaseya, RapidFire Tools, RocketCyber, SaaS Alerts, Secure Payments, Spanning Cloud Apps, TruMethods, Unitrends and Vonahi. These innovative solutions fuel Kaseya’s IT Complete platform, which addresses the challenges of multifunctional IT professionals. IT Complete empowers them to centrally command hardware, software, security, data, compliance, operations and more from within a comprehensive, integrated, intelligent (AI utilization-optimized), and affordable platform. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Kaseya is privately held with a global presence in more than a dozen countries. To learn more, visit https://www.kaseya.com/.

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity. Through over 200 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for more than 1,100 managed security customers worldwide. End-customers include Fortune 500 companies and many of the nation’s largest government agencies. Its U.S. based 24/7 Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center is located in Chicago, Illinois.



High Wire was ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 15 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas for 2024. It was also named to CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation’s top IT managed service providers for 2023 and 2024.

Learn more at HighWireNetworks.com. Follow the company on X, view its extensive video series on YouTube or connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "appear," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "indicate," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would," and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company's performance, are all "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.

