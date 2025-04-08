La Rosa Holdings Corp. Launches LR Agent Advance, Delivering Commission Advances for its Real Estate Agents

Celebration, FL, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a real estate and PropTech company, announced today the launch of LR Agent Advance LLC (“LR Agent Advance”), offering a commission advancement program exclusively for La Rosa agents. This new offering highlights La Rosa’s continued commitment to empowering its agents with financial flexibility while simultaneously strengthening the Company’s revenue model.

LR Agent Advance, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, allows La Rosa agents to receive an advance on their pending real estate commissions. This provides immediate access to funds to cover business expenses, fuel growth opportunities, or address personal financial needs. In exchange, LR Agent Advance will receive 15% of the total commission from participating agents, creating a valuable and recurring revenue stream for La Rosa.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa Holdings Corp., commented, "We believe that the launch of LR Agent Advance is a game-changer for our agents and our Company alike. We recognize the financial pressures agents face while waiting for commissions to clear, and we’re thrilled to offer a solution that gives them greater control over their income. By keeping commission advances in-house with La Rosa, rather than relying on third-party providers, we ensure a seamless, trusted process for our agents while capturing incremental revenue for the Company. The creation of LR Agent Advance also aligns perfectly with our ambitious financial goals, including our target to reach $100 million in revenue and achieve cash flow positivity by the end of 2025. We believe that this new revenue stream will not only enhance our ability to scale our business model but also will allow us to provide unparalleled support to our network of over 2,500 agents—further solidifying our path toward sustained growth and profitability.”

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) is transforming the real estate industry by providing agents with flexible compensation options, including a revenue-sharing model or a fee-based structure with 100% commission. Powered by its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa Holdings aims to equip agents and franchisees with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service.

The Company offers both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services, as well as technology-driven products and support for its agents and franchise partners. Its business model includes internal services for agents and external offerings for the public, spanning real estate brokerage, franchising, education and coaching, and property management.

La Rosa Holdings operates 26 corporate-owned brokerage offices across Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico. La Rosa Holdings also recently started its expansion into Europe, beginning with Spain. Additionally, the Company has six franchised offices and three affiliated brokerage locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The Company also operates a full-service escrow settlement and title company in Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our business operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company’s services and the Company’s customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company’s past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

