Max Alderman, Partner at FE International, Recognized as a NACVA 2024 30 Under Thirty Honoree

NEW YORK, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FE International, a leading M&A advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Max Alderman, Partner at FE International, has been recognized by the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts® (NACVA®) as a 2024 30 Under Thirty honoree.

The NACVA 30 Under Thirty program spotlights rising professionals in the business valuation, financial forensics, or related profession that are thirty or under who embodies the drive, motivation, and courage needed to be part of the next generation of industry mavericks.

Max Alderman has more than eight years of experience advising on TMT M&A transactions, advising on more than $7 billion in transaction value. As a technology investment banker, he has led complex cross-border deals, managed global deal teams, and built deep relationships with founders, private equity firms, and strategic acquirers. Prior to joining FE International, Max worked in the investment banking groups at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan, advising on M&A transactions across the technology sector.

“I’m honoured to be recognised by NACVA as part of the 2024 30 Under Thirty. It’s a privilege to contribute to the M&A space alongside so many talented professionals, and I’m excited to continue pushing boundaries, creating value, and learning from the best in the industry,” said Max Alderman, Partner at FE International.

About FE International

Founded in 2010, FE International is an award-winning strategic advisor for technology businesses. The firm's team has completed over 1,500 transactions with a combined value exceeding $50 billion. FE International has been recognized as one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times from 2020 to 2024 and has earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list for four consecutive years.

About NACVA

The National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts® (NACVA®) supports the business valuation, financial forensics, and litigation consulting professions. With thousands of members worldwide, NACVA is dedicated to excellence, innovation, and the advancement of its credentialed professionals. The 30 Under Thirty program recognizes the next generation of industry leaders making significant contributions to the field early in their careers.



Media Contact

Gaj Tanwar

Marketing Coordinator, FE International

Email: gaj.tanwar@feinternational.com