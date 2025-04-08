Barry Melancon, Former CEO of AICPA, Joins Caseware as Chair of Global Advisory Board

Toronto, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caseware, a global leader in cloud-enabled audit, financial reporting and data analytics solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Barry Melancon, CPA, CGMA, as chair of its newly formed Global Advisory Board. Melancon, the former president and chief executive officer of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and chief executive officer of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, brings a wealth of expertise to Caseware as the company continues its mission to transform the accounting and audit profession through innovation and technology.

With over 30 years of leadership experience in accounting, Melancon is known for his passion for the profession, his role in encouraging accountants to think globally and for enhancing the profession’s image. His appointment marks a significant milestone for Caseware as it expands its global footprint and deepens its commitment to empowering accounting and finance professionals with cutting-edge solutions.

“We are honored to welcome Barry to the Caseware team,” said Mike Sabbatis, chair of Caseware. “His unparalleled industry expertise, visionary leadership and deep understanding of the evolving accounting landscape will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and provide best-in-class solutions for our customers worldwide.”

As chair of the Global Advisory Board, Melancon will collaborate with industry leaders to provide strategic guidance, ensuring Caseware remains at the forefront of technological advancements that enhance efficiency, compliance and insight for audit, accounting and finance professionals.

“Caseware is at an exciting inflection point, and I am thrilled to join the company as chair of the Global Advisory Board,” said Barry Melancon. “The profession is undergoing a profound digital transformation, and Caseware is uniquely positioned to lead the way. I look forward to working with the team to shape the profession’s future through innovation and strategic collaboration.”

David Marquis, chief executive officer of Caseware, added, “Barry’s reputation as a global thought leader and advocate for the accounting profession is unmatched. His insights will be instrumental in guiding our mission to equip professionals with the tools they need to navigate an increasingly complex and technology-driven world.”

Caseware’s Global Advisory Board will bring together top industry experts to help shape the company’s vision, ensuring its solutions remain at the cutting edge of industry needs.

Attachments