Guidepoint Qsight Named First Official Data Provider for The Aesthetic Guide, an Informa Resource

NEW YORK, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guidepoint Qsight , a leader in leveraging proprietary data to provide unmatched analytics solutions, today announced a new partnership with The Aesthetic Guide, part of Informa, a globally recognized leader in market intelligence, as its first official data provider in the aesthetics industry.

Through this collaboration, Qsight and The Aesthetic Guide have released the inaugural edition of The Aesthetic Report . Powered by Qsight’s data, the report marks the launch of a new quarterly series in The Aesthetic Guide, delivering key insights into industry trends.

“We’re excited to partner with The Aesthetic Guide, delivering data-driven insights and actionable intelligence to a wider audience in the aesthetics industry,” said Erik Haines, managing director of Guidepoint Qsight. “This new quarterly series will offer a powerful new, data-driven view into the various ways patient preferences are evolving over time.”

The new partnership reflects The Aesthetic Guide’s broader strategy of leveraging strong collaborations to drive growth and produce richer, more insightful content. By integrating accurate, real-time data through a partnership with Qsight, The Aesthetic Guide continues to enhance reader engagement and ensure it remains highly relevant in an evolving market.

“We are thrilled to partner with Qsight, our trusted data provider, to develop The Aesthetic Report and offer a deeper analysis of market trends,” said Balraj Juttla, Editor of The Aesthetic Guide. “By tapping into Qsight’s industry-leading data and analytics, we can deliver more precise and relevant insights, allowing us to engage more effectively with our readers.”

Erik Haines will present key insights from The Aesthetic Report at upcoming Informa events, including The Aesthetics Show, which will take place June 26-29 in Las Vegas.

About Guidepoint Qsight

Built on a foundation of proprietary healthcare data, Guidepoint Qsight is dedicated to providing unparalleled data and analytics solutions that empower businesses in the Aesthetics and Medical Technology industries to make strategic, data-driven decisions. By combining comprehensive market intelligence with innovative technology, Qsight delivers reliable and consistent industry insights that enable companies to optimize their sales and marketing strategies, proactively prepare for and respond to ever-evolving market dynamics and achieve their business goals.

About The Aesthetic Guide

The Aesthetic Guide is a leading medical aesthetics publication highlighting the latest developments in aesthetic medicine, including comprehensive product comparisons, practice development strategies and key insights into industry trends. The Aesthetic Guide is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC.