General Oncology Appoints Seasoned Biotech Executive Abid Ansari as Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering first-in-class medicines for metastatic cancers, today announced the appointment of Abid Ansari as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Abid brings over 20 years of experience in the biotechnology sector with expertise in financial strategy and corporate development for public and private life science companies. He has led multiple successful capital-raising initiatives, including initial public offerings (IPOs) and large-scale private funding rounds, and has extensive experience with business development transactions, including merger and acquisition agreements and in-licensing/out-licensing deals.

“We are excited to welcome Abid to our executive team,” said Jeff Glazier, Chief Executive Officer of General Oncology. “With deep expertise in strategic financial leadership, capital raising, and business development, Abid is exceptionally well-suited to help drive our financial strategy as we advance our pipeline. His leadership will be instrumental in securing a strong foundation to support our next phase of growth, including our upcoming clinical readout and a potentially pivotal trial, and ultimately delivering on our mission to bring innovative therapies to cancer patients in need.”

Mr. Ansari said, “I am thrilled to join General Oncology as the Company advances its proprietary treatment in metastatic pancreatic cancer. This is a critical and exciting moment in the Company’s journey. I look forward to working with the leadership team to ensure we are well-positioned financially to drive innovation and deliver transformative therapies.”

Abid Ansari brings over 20 years of experience in the biotechnology and life sciences industries, including eight years as a CFO. He has successfully raised over $450M through equity transactions, including a $153M Series C at Artios and a $146M IPO at Precision BioSciences. Earlier in his career, Abid held positions at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in deal finance and portfolio management. While at GSK, he played a key role in the acquisition of Bristol Myers Squibb’s HIV portfolio, the asset sale of ofatumumab to Novartis, and a strategic research collaboration and licensing agreement with Adaptimmune. Additionally, Mr. Ansari previously held commercial and capital finance roles at MedImmune.

Mr. Ansari graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and a Master of Business Administration. He is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of Delaware.

About General Oncology, Inc.

General Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering first-in-class medicines for metastatic cancers. The company is developing GO-4, an investigational therapy for metastatic cancers, currently completing the phase 1 SHARON trial (NCT04150042) for metastatic cancers in the setting of a BRCA1/2 or PALB2 mutation. With a commitment to innovation, General Oncology is focused on advancing transformative therapies for cancer patients. For more information about General Oncology, please visit www.generaloncology.com.

