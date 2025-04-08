Lunar Outpost to Unveil Latest Lunar Terrain Vehicle at Space Symposium 2025





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lunar Outpost , a leader in planetary mobility and space resource utilization, will unveil the latest prototype of its Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV), Lunar Outpost Eagle, at Space Symposium 2025 in Colorado Springs, CO. The debut marks a significant milestone in Lunar Outpost's commitment to advancing lunar exploration and supporting NASA's Artemis campaign, which will establish the first long-term human presence on the Moon.

The historic pace at which Lunar Outpost has unveiled its high-fidelity prototype, the fourth vehicle level prototype in less than 12 months, speaks to the notable progress that is being made towards delivering the flight vehicle. Each prototype offers an important chance to learn and adapt ensuring the best quality services to NASA.

Eagle provides the essential mobility for Artemis astronauts to travel around the lunar surface for scientific discovery, technology advancement, and to learn how to live and work on another world sustainably as we prepare for human missions to Mars.

In 2024, NASA awarded a Lunar Terrain Vehicle Services (LTVS) contract to the Lunar Dawn team, led by Lunar Outpost in collaboration with General Motors, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, MDA Space, and Leidos. Lunar Dawn combines proven robotic and human space exploration heritage, cutting edge technology, and automotive industry strengths to create a true off-road vehicle built for extreme environments.

“Safe and reliable surface mobility is critical to advancing space exploration and powering the cislunar economy,” said Justin Cyrus, CEO of Lunar Outpost. “The Lunar Outpost Eagle represents a foundational element for building a sustainable human presence on the Moon, enabling necessary access to critical points of interest for the Artemis campaign and commercial partners - paving the way for future exploration of Mars and beyond.”

Eagle is designed to dramatically extend the range that both Artemis astronauts and commercial payloads can travel from their landing sites. Ultimately, Eagle will enable astronauts to perform high-priority science investigations on the Moon while also providing commercial services that improve mobility, innovation, and impact within the cislunar economy.

“Every aspect of Eagle serves a scientific purpose and demands innovation,” said AJ Gemer, CTO of Lunar Outpost. “Drawing on expertise from our rich planetary mobility programs and heritage, including our Mobile Autonomous Prospecting Platform (MAPP) rover that landed on the Moon last month, we’ve built a vehicle that is both capable and hardened to withstand the harsh conditions of space. Beyond its ability to traverse the challenging lunar terrain, Eagle supports various payload requirements, powers advanced instrumentation for experiments, maintains high-bandwidth communication, and more. Ultimately, Eagle embodies the principle that a functional design is a beautiful design, representing the quintessential Space Truck.”

Lunar Outpost engineered Eagle to provide Artemis astronauts with a safe and functional experience, featuring a flight deck-forward design for unfettered navigation of the challenging lunar surface. It includes advanced autonomous navigation and operation, with or without astronauts onboard. Its cargo bed is reconfigurable, allowing for the changing of payloads with a robust robotic arm. Notably, Eagle has been engineered not only to survive, but to operate, during the two-week long lunar nights with temperatures down to -280 degrees Fahrenheit––extending mission life from days to years.

Eagle will undergo a Preliminary Design Review (PDR) this spring to ensure the vehicle meets NASA's requirements. NASA is anticipated to announce its choice of LTVS provider by the end of the year.

Lunar Outpost’s drivable LTV prototype will be on display at the Space Symposium April 7-10, 2025, located at BAE Systems Exhibit Center North Hall at MDA Space Booth 1341. The unveiling offers a first look at the future of space mobility and lunar exploration.

