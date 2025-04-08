UnionEx Officially Launches: Driving Global Financial Inclusion with Innovative Blockchain Solutions

Mehe, Seychelles, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







UnionEx, the next-generation global cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce its official launch. Built on advanced blockchain infrastructure, UnionEx offers a secure, transparent and community-driven platform with an aim to realize greater financial inclusion around the world.



Next-Gen Architecture for the Future of Trading



UnionEx emerges at a time when blockchain technology is shifting from foundational infrastructure to mass adoption. With this transition comes the demand for platforms that are not only technologically advanced, but also genuinely user-centric and globally inclusive.



At its core, UnionEx features a self-developed ultra-high-performance trading engine, capable of handling over 100,000 transactions per second. This architecture ensures a fast and stable trading experience for users even during peak periods. Combined with an intuitive user interface and industry-leading security framework, UnionEx delivers a seamless and reliable trading experience for users around the world.



UnionEx's flagship products include futures trading and copy trading (coming soon), which are designed to meet the needs of both professional and novice traders. With various tokens, strong liquidity and flexible leverage options, UnionEx offers a professional, stable and user-friendly trading platform for traders of all experience levels.



In the future, UnionEx will keep expanding its product offerings with spot trading, earning, payment, and asset management solutions. These products aim to maximize the liquidity and returns of assets and enrich the UnionEx ecosystem, further improving users' experiences in optimizing their financial strategies.



Building Value Beyond Trading: The Role of UNB



As part of the official launch, UnionEx has also released its whitepaper, providing a clear blueprint of the platform’s long-term vision, ecosystem architecture, and the role of its native utility token UNB. Designed to fuel the UnionEx ecosystem, UNB supports fee discounts, staking rewards, governance participation, and exclusive access to new platform features. It also serves as a key link between UnionEx’s global operations and regional hubs, helping align incentives across all markets.



UNB has a total supply of 1 billion, with 65% allocated to community and ecosystem growth. To support long-term value, UnionEx will regularly use a portion of its net profits to repurchase and burn UNB. This process will continue until 50% of the total UNB supply is repurchased and burned



A Vision for Global Financial Empowerment



As a community-driven exchange, UnionEx believes that community is at its core. Since day one, UnionEx has been actively engaged with its community, listening to suggestions and fostering global collaborations, to ensure that the platform evolves in response to the needs of its users and community.



This user-centric approach not only empowers individuals to get involved in a more inclusive financial ecosystem, but also helps UnionEx one step closer to realize its mission: to create a transparent, secure, and equitable platform that empowers everyone to control their financial futures and unites a global community to advance financial innovation and equity.



At UnionEx, financial empowerment is not just a service but a commitment to positive change.



Be a Part of the UnionEx Journey



Following a successful beta phase, UnionEx now opens its doors to the world. To mark this exciting milestone, UnionEx is rolling out a series of global launch campaigns with rewards. These activities are designed to engage the community and improve the platform together. Stay tuned to UnionEx's Twitter and Telegram channels for the latest updates and participation details.



For more information: www.unionex.com



About UnionEx



Founded in 2024, UnionEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange built on the principles of security, transparency, and community engagement. The platform delivers cutting-edge products and tools designed to serve users worldwide. With a strong commitment to innovation and inclusivity, UnionEx continuously evolves through product development and active community involvement, aiming to create a more accessible and inclusive financial ecosystem for everyone.



United. We BUIDL.



