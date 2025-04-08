Direct Travel Partners with Nonprofit Compudopt to Bridge the Digital Divide and Empower Underserved Communities

Denver, CO, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Travel, a market leader in corporate travel management, today announced a new partnership with Compudopt, a national nonprofit providing free technology access and education to under-resourced youth and their communities nationwide. Compudopt will securely data-sanitize, refurbish and distribute the devices to under-resourced communities across the 68+ cities the nonprofit serves.





“We are excited to partner with Compudopt to make a meaningful difference in the communities where we live and work,” said Scott Schwisow, Chief Information Officer at Direct Travel. “This initiative allows us to extend the life of our devices and help close the technology gap for families and students who need it most. We’re proud to play a role in fostering digital opportunity and opening more doors for learning and connection.”





Compudopt’s mission goes beyond device donation to holistically address the digital divide, a barrier affecting 21% of American households that lack access to in-home computers (U.S. Census Bureau). The organization also helps households gain access to affordable internet connectivity and provides digital literacy education to empower individuals to thrive in today’s digital world.





“We’re thrilled to welcome Direct Travel as a valued partner in Compudopt’s mission to advance digital opportunity nationwide,” said Compudopt CEO Megan Steckly. “The first step in bridging the digital divide is device accessibility. With Direct Travel’s support, we can better fulfill this critical aspect of our mission, leading to lasting impact for hundreds of families.”





This partnership also reflects Direct Travel’s broader commitment to giving back. The company is dedicated to fostering meaningful connections through philanthropy and community engagement—supporting charitable giving, volunteering and partnerships that enrich the communities where we live, work and travel. With an ambitious goal of reaching 300,000 cumulative volunteer hours and incorporating philanthropic components into at least 80% of major client events, Direct Travel continues to pursue opportunities that create lasting positive change. The collaboration with Compudopt is a powerful step toward realizing that vision.





In addition to its social impact, the program helps Direct Travel streamline its device lifecycle management while ensuring data security through Compudopt’s traceable, industry-compliant sanitization protocols. The initiative launched with a pilot donation and is expected to scale in the coming weeks, reinforcing Direct Travel’s broader commitment to sustainability, innovation and community impact.





About Compudopt

Compudopt is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing technology access and education to under-resourced youth and their communities. Since its founding in 2007, Compudopt has empowered hundreds of thousands of individuals across 68+ cities and 27+ states. Click here for Compudopt’s media kit.





About Direct Travel

Direct Travel simplifies the business travel experience by combining advanced technology with personalized human service. Our open-technology infrastructure integrates seamlessly into your systems and workflows, while inviting third-party innovators to build with us—advancing the vision of “The Perfect Trip” through continuous innovation.





Through Avenir, our best-in-class platform developed in partnership with leading technology providers, we offer the industry’s broadest inventory and a modern shopping experience powered by real-time data and deep supplier connections. We deliver complete visibility across the travel journey, making it easier for travelers to plan, book, and manage trips—and smarter for businesses to oversee and optimize their programs.





What truly sets us apart is the human thread that ties it all together: an experienced, passionate team dedicated to service and focused on delivering exceptional care at every step.