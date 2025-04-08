FYLD and Bravo Target Safety Partner to Enhance Field Safety and Productivity Across Industrial Worksites

DENVER and CALGARY, Alberta, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- { {DATELINECITY_DATE_GLOBENEWSWIRE_BUG}}FYLD, the AI-powered work execution platform transforming field operations across the energy, utilities, and industrial sectors, today announced a strategic partnership with Bravo Target Safety, a leading provider of industrial safety, occupational health and safety consulting services in Canada. Bravo Target Safety will integrate FYLD’s platform into its operations, equipping its teams with cutting-edge tools to enhance safety, drive efficiency, and optimize productivity across high-risk worksites.

Bravo Target Safety’s highly-trained safety technicians will use FYLD’s predictive intelligence, agentic AI, and real-time visibility capabilities to help them identify potential risks earlier and ensure strict compliance with safety protocols. This includes the ability to replace paper-based reporting with video risk assessments (VRAs), providing instant visibility and insights for managers that drive proactive interventions.

In 2024, FYLD’s AI-driven safety assessments helped achieve up to a 48% reduction in injuries and incidents across work sites worldwide.

“We’re proud to partner with Bravo Target Safety to keep field workers safe,” said Shelley Copsey, CEO and co-founder of FYLD. “This is the core of why we do what we do. But we also understand that safety and productivity are intertwined. If there’s an incident on a job, that job pauses – timelines and budgets are impacted and nobody from the CEO and COO in the office, to the field worker at the plant, to stakeholders invested in the project are happy about that pause. By integrating FYLD, Bravo is strengthening its safety culture and unlocking opportunities to deliver faster, smarter, and safer outcomes for their clients.”

“At Bravo Target Safety, safety is more than a priority — it is our purpose. Partnering with FYLD enables us to take our safety services to the next level by equipping our teams with real-time intelligence and AI-powered tools,” said Kevin O’Brien, CEO of Bravo Target Safety. “This collaboration is a game-changer for how we protect our people and our customers’ people, ensuring that every project is delivered with uncompromising safety and efficiency.”

Bravo Target Safety’s industrial field staff and safety consultants in Western Canada will begin using FYLD in early 2025.

About FYLD

FYLD is a next-generation AI-powered work execution platform that empowers frontline teams to work smarter, safer, and more efficiently. Founded through a collaboration between SGN, Boston Consulting Group’s BCG X, and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, FYLD leverages predictive intelligence, real-time visibility, and agentic AI to revolutionize field operations. With proven success across utilities, construction, and infrastructure sectors, FYLD enables organizations to enhance operational excellence, ensure safety compliance, and drive productivity.

About Bravo Target Safety

Bravo Target Safety is one of Canada’s leading providers of industrial safety, occupational health and safety consulting services. With a focus on protecting people and optimising operations, Bravo delivers innovative solutions in safety management, emergency response, and workforce safety. Headquartered in Calgary, Bravo Target Safety serves customers across Canada, ensuring projects are executed with the highest standards of safety, compliance, and efficiency.

Visit www.bravotarget.ca .

Media Contacts

Marely Arias

Carve Communications

marely@carvecomms.com



Mark Lowe

PRagmatic Communications

mark.lowe@pragcom.com

(514) 576-2519