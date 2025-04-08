Revopoint Trackit 3D Tracking Scanner is Launching on Kickstarter Soon!

HONG KONG, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sign up now to get the 35% off Super Early Bird Special

Revopoint, a global leader in professional 3D scanning solutions, announces the launch of the Revopoint Trackit 3D Tracking Scanner. The Trackit marks another milestone in Revopoint’s mission to make cutting-edge, industrial-grade 3D scanning solutions accessible to all.

This optical tracking 3D scanner addresses productivity limitations caused by the need for markers with traditional 3D scanning solutions. Designed for fine-detail scanning, the Trackit enables the rapid capture of 3D data without markers, enhancing workflow efficiency in industries such as aerospace, automotive, quality control, etc.

Marker-free Scans for More Efficient Workflows

With its advanced optical tracking system, Trackit enhances 3D scanning efficiency by eliminating the need for markers. This significantly speeds up workflows by eliminating the tedious task of applying and removing markers. Its blue laser scanning capabilities ensure industrial-grade accuracy while capturing high-fidelity scans ready for scan-to-CAD conversion or dimensional inspection.

Scan Everything from Small Parts to Large Workpieces

Engineered to handle everything from coins to cars. The Trackit's dual-mode scanning mode offers 30 blue laser cross-lines for rapidly capturing surface areas, including dark and shiny ones, and a powerful single-line mode for deep holes and crevices. For convenient scanning of large objects such as vehicles or industrial machinery, Trackit's dual-camera optical tracking base station with a large tracking area can easily be repositioned to ensure full surface coverage.

One-piece Carbon Fiber Frame Ensures Scan Reliability

At the heart of Trackit’s reliability lies its one-piece carbon fiber frame. It guarantees error-free scans by eliminating potential errors caused by frame deformation while providing exceptional durability for demanding industrial environments. The lightweight yet rugged design ensures comfortable operation during extended scanning sessions without compromising accuracy.

See how the Revopoint Trackit Tracking 3D scanning can supercharge your productivity at TCT Detroit (Booth #2737, April 8-10).

