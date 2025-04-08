New Report Finds Long Concession Lines at MLB Games Cause Fans to Miss Crucial Plays, Vendors to Lose Revenue

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mashgin , the AI-powered checkout company, today released data revealing the impact that concession lines at Major League Baseball (MLB) games have on the fan experience, leaving fans frustrated and vendor revenue on the table. Over half (53%) of the MLB fans surveyed estimated that they wait 15 minutes or more in line each time they go to the concession stand, meaning they are missing close to one full inning every time they leave their seat for food and beverage items. The wait time has an impact on fans: 79% say that they’ve missed a crucial or memorable play during a game because they were waiting in a concessions line.

The new report, Beyond the Bases: The Impact of Concession Lines on the MLB Fan Experience , surveyed over 530 baseball fans who have attended a game in the last two seasons. It illustrates that, while the MLB continues to modernize the on-field experience with in-game technology, there remains a significant opportunity to use in-stadium technologies to expedite and improve aspects of the fan experience that take away from enjoying the game.

Concession Lines Resulting in Fan FOMO

Food and drinks are essential aspects of the game-day experience — hot dogs, beers, peanuts, Cracker Jacks, sunflower seeds, and more are all staples found at every MLB stadium. 67% of survey respondents said that enjoying food and beverage is one of their favorite parts of attending a game, second only to socializing with friends and family (78%).

However, 56% of fans surveyed said they feel rushed when they leave their seat for the concession stand because they’re anxious about missing the game. The fear of missing out is real, with over 80% of fans saying that they have abandoned a concessions purchase because the line was taking too long. This taps into an unfortunate shared experience amongst fans — missing a home run, double play or big hit and hearing the roar of the crowd from afar.

Concessionaires leaving money on the table

Fans estimate that they spend an average of $56 per game on concessions. However, that number could be higher — 77% of fans said that they would buy more food and/or beverages if concession wait times were shorter. And these lines are the least favorite part of attending a game, according to 71% of fans. They dislike it even more than parking and transportation (68%), dirty/unpleasant restrooms (61%), and waiting in line to enter the stadium (53%).

Technology can help solve all of these problems, and fans are reporting that they are starting to use them more often. 46% said they have used automated or self-checkout machines at concessions, 38% have used mobile apps to order ahead for food and beverage, and 29% have used facial ID to gain entry to the park.

Mashgin AI-powered checkout systems use powerful computer vision technology and practical AI to significantly reduce transaction times. Mashgin kiosks are deployed at 20 out of 30 MLB stadiums, allowing fans to spend less time waiting in line and more time watching the game, while increasing revenue opportunities for concessionaires. During the 2024 MLB season, Mashgin delivered a median transaction time of under 15 seconds across over 3.6 million transactions and $88M in concession sales.

“MLB has done a great job making the game faster and more entertaining. As the league continues to build an even better fan experience, I predict some focus will shift from the field to the promenade,” said Brandon Scott, vice president of sales at Mashgin. “Implementing AI-powered technologies that can expedite food and beverage transactions will drive higher satisfaction for both fans and vendors. It’s truly a win-win.”

The full report can be downloaded here: https://www.mashgin.com/content/reports/mlb-report-2025 .

About Mashgin

Mashgin is the world's fastest checkout system, powered by AI and computer vision. By eliminating barcode scanning, Mashgin allows customers to simply place items on the tray, pay, and be on their way in under 10 seconds. With checkout speeds up to four times faster than traditional systems, Mashgin not only enhances customer satisfaction but also boosts revenue for retailers by reducing wait times and streamlining operations. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Mashgin is a privately held company backed by NEA, Matrix Partners, Susa Ventures, and Y Combinator. Follow Mashgin on LinkedIn or learn more about Mashgin at www.mashgin.com .

Press Contact:

Quinn Trask

104 West on behalf of Mashgin

Quinn.Trask@104west.com