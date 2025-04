We are providing Sustainability information for 2024 which consists of the audited sustainability information of Šiaulių bankas ("the Bank") and its subsidiaries ("the Group") and Independent Auditor's Limited Assurance Report. Sustainability information for 2024 is an integral part of Consolidated Management Report within Annual Financial statements for 2024.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt

Attachments