Basil Bangs Launches Premium Bean Bag Collection in Canada

MONTREAL, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian lifestyle brand Basil Bangs is proud to announce the official launch of its Bean Bag collection in Canada. Known for its bold prints, quality craftsmanship, and premium outdoor living products, Basil Bangs brings a refreshing take on relaxed luxury with this versatile new range.

Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, the Basil Bangs bean bags combine contemporary design with durable materials that can stand up to the demands of modern living. Whether you’re creating a laid-back lounge area by the pool, a cozy corner on the balcony, or a playful reading nook indoors, these bean bags deliver exceptional comfort, style, and functionality.

“The bean bag collection is about making beautiful design easy to live with,” says Mike Durante, co-founder at Basil Bangs. “We wanted to offer Canadians a stylish, long-lasting seating solution that works just as well in a downtown condo as it does at the cottage.”

Collection Highlights

Filled by Hand in Montreal: Each bean bag chair is lovingly filled by hand at the Montreal warehouse, ensuring quality control, local craftsmanship, and faster delivery across Canada.



Premium Polyester Fabrics : Fade-resistant, water-repellent, and easy to clean – ideal for Canadian summers and indoor coziness year-round.



: Fade-resistant, water-repellent, and easy to clean – ideal for Canadian summers and indoor coziness year-round. Signature Prints & Colours : A mix of timeless neutrals and playful patterns designed in Australia and exclusive to Basil Bangs.



: A mix of timeless neutrals and playful patterns designed in Australia and exclusive to Basil Bangs. Modular Comfort : Lightweight and easy to move, perfect for flexible living spaces, patios, decks, or kids’ rooms.



: Lightweight and easy to move, perfect for flexible living spaces, patios, decks, or kids’ rooms. Built to Last: With reinforced stitching and heavy-duty zippers, each piece is made to handle real-life use in style.



This collection redefines casual seating with an elevated aesthetic. Customers can mix and match across the collection to build their perfect relaxation zone, indoors or out.

The full collection is available now on basilbangs.ca, with shipping across Canada and customer support based in Montreal.

About Basil Bangs

Founded in Sydney, Australia, Basil Bangs creates beautifully designed products for the outdoors and everyday living. From patio umbrellas and outdoor furniture to decorative items and beach solutions, the brand is committed to durability, functionality, and timeless design. Proudly available in Canada, Basil Bangs continues to bring playful sophistication to modern life.