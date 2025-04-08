Suffering from Hay Fever? Local Raw Honey Won't Help

MACNUTT, Saskatchewan, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wendell Estate Honey conducted an evidence review and research into whether local raw honey can act as immunotherapy, ameliorating the symptoms of seasonal allergies. Limited medical evidence does not support the assertion that eating local raw honey improves seasonal allergies. The types of pollen usually responsible for hay fever symptoms are not normally present in honey. Finally, due to the nature of honey production by bees, harvesting procedures by beekeepers and then processing by packaging companies, amounts of any given pollen in any jar of honey might vary dramatically. However, there is a possibility that raw honey (any raw honey, not only local raw honey) might improve allergy symptoms by other mechanisms and raw honey does also have many other established health benefits supported by scientific research.

Wendell Estate Honey sells award-winning premium fresh raw honey locally from their beekeeping operation, across North America through retail partners like The Fresh Market, Erewhon Natural Market, Balducci’s and Coop Food Stores as well as online at www.wendellestate.ca. Many of Wendell Estate’s customers believe that eating local raw honey would relieve hay fever symptoms. Prompted by customer beliefs and questions, Wendell Estate sought to answer the question. Jeremy Wendell (M.D., M.Sc. Epidemiology) conducted a review of the medical literature on the question in addition to consulting with experts.

Peer-reviewed medical research was found addressing the question of local raw honey and seasonal allergies was sparse. Two studies were found that concluded that ingesting raw honey is an effective therapy for allergic rhinoconjunctivitis (the medical term for inflammation of the eyes and nose) in response to airborne allergens. However, in one of these studies, the allergen (birch pollen) was intentionally added to the honey, while in the other research paper, non-pollen allergens were studied. Therefore, though these studies found raw honey could be an effective therapy or adjunct treatment of airborne allergies, neither of them addressed the question of using local raw honey as immunotherapy for seasonal pollen allergies.

On the other hand, a University of Connecticut study did directly address the question of whether locally sourced raw honey improves symptoms of seasonal allergies (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1081120610619965) and concluded that “This study does not confirm the widely held belief that honey relieves the symptoms of allergic rhinoconjunctivitis.” More recently, research published in BMJ (British Medical Journal) https://doi.org/10.1136/archdischild-2023-325761 also concluded that honey is not an effective treatment for seasonal allergies after reviewing the medical literature including the 3 studies cited above.

Pollen content of honey is primarily due to bees inadvertently gathering pollen from nectar-producing flowers (entomophilous plants) as they harvest the nectar to make honey. Pollen from entomophilous plants tends to be heavier and not remain airborne for significant lengths of time. Therefore, entomophilous pollen that’s found in raw honey isn’t a common cause of allergies. On the other hand, pollen allergies are usually due to the lighter, airborne pollen of anemophilous plants, such as grasses like Timothy grass and Kentucky bluegrass and trees like ash, poplar, willow and many more. These are the common culprits of seasonal allergies, but seldom occur in honey as these plants do not produce nectar.

Beekeeping and honey harvesting practices also need to be considered. For effective immunotherapy, you would want to be exposed to the allergen in consistent, regular quantities in the weeks prior to peak allergy season. Bees would collect pollen only during the time the plant produces it, and then any honey produced at the same time would be harvested later. Honey with relevant pollen could only serve as effective immunotherapy for the peak allergy period of the following year.

Considering medical research, plant biology and beekeeping practices, the assertion that eating local honey can improve symptoms of seasonal allergies appears to be specious. However, when thinking of raw honey and health, it’s important to remember that raw honey does have many other, well-established health benefits. Dr. Jessica Lee, founder of Integrative ENT Health, a resource for those looking for holistic solutions to common ENT concerns (www.integrativeenthealth.com) has this to say about the health benefits of raw honey: “It is well established that honey is the first choice treatment for cough symptoms during a viral respiratory infection in children over the age of one, but there so many benefits of honey not often considered like antimicrobial properties (without the worry of resistance) and its demulcent effect (meaning it forms a soothing, protective layer over the mucous membranes). I often recommend honey based herbal cough syrups for my patients and they love it!”

Wendell Estate Honey was founded in 2011 to offer premium raw honey to consumers that lack access to a beekeeper and fresh raw honey. The Wendell family has been beekeeping since the 1930s and honey production remains their main business. Every year, the finest honey their bees produce is directed from the extraction line to the retail canning line and packaged fresh, on the farm during harvest. Wendell’s award-winning creamed raw honey has been changing how people think of honey for over 15 years. In 2024, The Canadian Honey Council presented Wendell Estate founding owner, Tim Wendell, with a national award recognizing a lifetime of dedication to improving sustainable beekeeping in Canada.



