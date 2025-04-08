Grant of warrants

Announcement no. 07 2025

Today, the Board of Directors of Agillic A/S (“Agillic” or the “Company”) has exercised its authority to issue a total of 473,859 warrants in accordance with section 3.10 and 3.12 of the articles of association. Out of the total number of issued warrants, 348,859 warrants are issued as part of a 1-year performance-based programme, and 125,000 warrants are issued as part of a 4-year programme.

The warrant programmes are an essential part of creating incentives for the management of Agillic to reach the financial targets of the Company and to create value for the shareholders.

1-year warrant-programme

The 348,859 warrants issued under the 1-year warrant-programme are granted to CEO Christian Samsø, CFO Jack Sørensen and 4 other key employees of the Company.

Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one share of nominal DKK 0.10 in the Company at a strike price of DKK 9.40.

The warrants will vest subject to the Company’s achievement of financial performance targets for the financial year 2025 and upon approval of the annual report for 2025 at the annual general meeting.

The warrants include conditions on accelerated vesting in case of an exit event, e.g. a takeover, merger or sale of assets. The warrants can be exercised upon final vesting of all warrants on the date of the annual general meeting in 2026 and can take place in periods of 14 days starting the day after the publication of the Company’s financial reports. The warrants shall be exercised no later than 36 months after the final vesting.

The theoretical market value of one warrant on a diluted basis is calculated to DKK 2.19 using the Black-Scholes model. The key assumptions for the calculation are a share price of DKK 9.40, volatility of 46.78%, and a risk-free interest rate of 2.13%.

For detailed information, reference is made to section 4.12 and appendix 4.12 of the articles of association.

4-year warrant-programme

The 125,000 warrants issued under the 4-year warrant-programme are granted to CEO Christian Samsø and CFO Jack Sørensen

Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one share of nominal DKK 0.10 in the Company at a strike price of DKK 9.40.

The warrants will vest over a 4-year period. The first part, equivalent to 10% of the total number of warrants, will vest 12 months following the of grant. Subsequently, the remaining part of the warrants will vest in three instalments as follows: 20% after 24 months, 30% after 36 months and 40% after 48 months.

The warrants include conditions for the board of directors to decide on accelerated vesting, e.g. in connection with a takeover, merger or similar. The warrants can be exercised upon final vesting of all warrants on and can take place in periods of 14 days starting the day after the publication of the Company’s financial reports. The warrants shall be exercised no later than 12 months after the final vesting.

The theoretical market value of one warrant on a diluted basis is calculated to DKK 4.06 using the Black-Scholes model. The key assumptions for the calculation are a share price of DKK 9.40, volatility of 47.45%, and a risk-free interest rate of 2.15%.

For detailed information, reference is made to section 4.10 and appendix 4.10 (D) of the articles of association.

For further information, please contact:

Christian Samsø, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 24 88 24 24

christian.samsoe@agillic.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille Friis Andersen

About Agillic A/S

Agillic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. For further information, please visit www.agillic.com.

Attachment