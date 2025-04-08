Breaking AI Monopolies: HolmesAI Showcases Its Fully Decentralized AI Infrastructure at HK Web3 Festival 2025

HONG KONG, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HolmesAI, a one-stop decentralized AI service platform, made a significant impact as the Gold Sponsor of the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2025, held from April 6-9 at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center. The event, hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group, brought together global leaders in Web3, AI, and blockchain, like Vitalik Buterin, He Yi, Lily Liu, etc., to explore the future of decentralized technologies. HolmesAI’s Co-founder and CTO, Ken, delivered a thought-provoking keynote at the Festival’s “AI+Web3” forum, sharing his vision for decentralized AI (DeAI).

Backed by HashKey Group and Bitrise, HolmesAI provides comprehensive AI solution for DeAI applications and developers, covering AI computing, open-source models, AI inference, AI post-training, and Blockchain-native services. These offerings lower entry barriers for developers while providing efficient tools to deploy, manage, and scale applications in decentralized environments.





The rapid evolution of AI and decentralized technologies is reshaping industries at an unprecedented pace. But what will be unlocked by their convergence? HolmesAI hosted “Intelligent Chains: Shaping the AI x Web3 Future", an exclusive luncheon attended by top-tier investors and innovators from top-tier investment organization and projects, to explore the path toward a future where AI is transparent, collaborative, and owned by its users. And the session is co-hosted by HashKey Group and Bitrise.

As Ken outlined how decentralized technologies are transforming AI from a corporate-controlled resource into an open, community-driven force in his keynote speech, Web3 makes decentralized ownership of data, distributed computing resources, and consensus-based happen, which results to a permissionless, autonomous, and fair AI ecosystem. “The future of AI must be decentralized, transparent, and owned by the people,” declared Ken. “HolmesAI is building the infrastructure to make this vision a reality.”

HolmesAI has envisioned a decentralized AI ecosystem where resources, ownership, and collaboration are transparently managed on-chain, enabling fair co-creation, automated revenue sharing, and seamless AI development without centralized barriers. This enables all developers to freely build and utilize AI, driving the democratization of the AI industry.

Throughout the event, HolmesAI showcased its decentralized AI chain and the comprehensive DeAI infrastructure to make AI development more efficient, cost-effective, and open. With HolmesAI, developers will enjoy a fully distributed AI infrastructure where computational power, storage, and models are openly accessible, where blockchain-based ownership mechanisms ensure contributors retain control and receive fair value for their assets. And HolmesAI simplify AI deployment and integration by offering developer-friendly tools that accelerate AI inference, post-training, and decentralized application (Dapp) development.

