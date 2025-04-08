Canada’s largest hydrogen conference and exhibition returns to Edmonton, April 22-24, 2025

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Hydrogen Convention, organized by dmg events, returns to the Edmonton Convention Centre for its fourth year, from April 22-24, 2025. As Canada’s largest hydrogen exhibition and conference, the convention is where over 10,000 attendees will converge with senior stakeholders from industry and government to explore, develop and strengthen opportunities in domestic and international hydrogen markets. This year’s event is co-hosted by Edmonton Global and Air Products and is the only annual meeting place for energy executives, government officials, Indigenous leaders and global investors that foster international collaboration, align strategies and global partnerships that will fuel global hydrogen demand – critical to Canada’s low-carbon energy future.

This year’s event features over 100 exhibiting companies, a strategic and technical conference with over 200 expert speakers and an awards gala, sponsored by CPKC, to recognize industry leaders who have been at the forefront of advancing the hydrogen sector throughout the past year.

“This year’s key themes are driving a very powerful and meaningful gathering in Edmonton,” says Nick Samain, Senior Vice President North America, dmg events. “The program is directly reflecting the key growth areas of unleashing a demand economy for hydrogen, growing and diversifying Canada’s international customer and investment base, and showcasing the game-changing technology that is innovating the next generation of the hydrogen sector.”

Sponsored by Air Products, the strategic conference will spotlight hydrogen as a driving force in the global shift toward sustainable energy amid evolving geopolitical landscapes. Through expert-led discussions infrastructure development, investment and export strategies, and amplifying demand across Canada’s hydrogen hubs, the conference will uncover the vast potential of hydrogen applications in Canada and beyond.

The 2025 speaker line-up includes:

Honourable Brian Jean, Minister of Energy and Minerals, Government of Alberta

Honourable René Legacy, Deputy Premier, Minister of Finance and Treasury Board, Minister responsible for Energy, Government of New Brunswick

Dr. Christine Falken-Grosser, Director, Hydrogen Coordination, Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Germany

Colin Armstrong, President and CEO, HTEC

Dr. Oleksandr Riepkin, Founder, Hydrogen Ukraine

Hiroyuki Nakashima, Resident Executive Officer, Regional Head for the Americas, Japan Bank for International Cooperation

Jason Sharpe, Chief Operating Officer, ATCO Energy Systems

Kei Nomura, Executive, General Manager, Hydrogen Strategy Division, Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Nicolas Pattera, President, Linde Canada

Rachel Smith, Vice President and General Manager, Canada, Air Products

To see the full list of speakers, please visit the conference website.

Additional events at this year’s convention include four site tours and the Opening Night Reception on Wednesday, April 23. Exhibition hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 23 and Thursday, April 24.

Key event sponsors include Global Edmonton, Air Products, Government of Alberta, CPKC, ATCO, Enbridge, European Union, Alberta Innovates, Fluor, Invest in Canada, Linde, Pathways Alliance, WSP and others.

Media are requested to register for accreditation before April 22, 2025.

For full event details, speaker updates and registration information, please visit: www.hydrogenexpo.com.

About dmg events

dmg events is a leading organizer of face-to-face events and a publisher of trade magazines. dmg aims to keep businesses informed and connect them with relevant communities to create vibrant marketplaces and accelerate their business through in-person events. dmg events organises more than 115 events across 25 countries, attracting over 650,000 attendees and delegates every year. The company’s portfolio of products includes many industry-leading events in the energy, construction, hospitality & design, coatings and transportation sectors. ADIPEC, Global Energy Show Canada, Gastech, EGYPES, The Hotel Show and INDEX are the company’s flagship events. For more information visit www.dmgevents.com.

