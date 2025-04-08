National Corporate Housing Announces the Promotion of Ho Wan Lee to Chief Financial Officer

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Corporate Housing is proud to announce the promotion of Ho Wan Lee to Chief Financial Officer. In this new role, Ho Wan will lead the company’s financial strategy, overseeing financial planning, capital management, and global operations to drive continued business success.

Ho Wan joined National Corporate Housing in 2016 as a Corporate Development Analyst and has consistently played a key role in financial planning, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate strategy, significantly contributing to the company’s expansion and long-term financial stability. His commitment to excellence and deep understanding of corporate housing, mergers and acquisitions, and financing have played a vital role in National’s key expansion efforts in the last five years. Ho Wan graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Florida International University and is a CFA charter holder.

“We are thrilled to recognize Ho Wan’s outstanding contributions and leadership with this well-deserved promotion,” said Tom Atchison, CEO. “His deep financial expertise, strategic mindset, and leadership capabilities have been instrumental in National Corporate Housing’s success. As CFO, we are confident he will continue to drive strong financial performance and business growth.”

In his new role, Ho Wan will help define the key metrics to drive business success and scalability, take a proactive role in providing business units with analytical insights to improve performance, and identify accretive acquisition opportunities as National Corporate Housing continues to grow and innovate in the temporary housing, corporate travel and destination services, insurance housing, and staffing industries.

About National Corporate Housing: At National, we turn complex temporary housing challenges into seamless solutions. As a global leader in customized corporate housing since 1999, we provide personalized, 360-degree services that ensure your employees feel at home, wherever they are in the world. With our extensive network and local expertise, we make the unfamiliar comfortable, delivering exceptional experiences that transform clients into lifelong partners.

