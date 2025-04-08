Standalone 5G Network Market to Reach USD 132.2 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rapid Adoption Across Industries | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standalone 5G Network Market Size Analysis:

“The Standalone 5G Network Market , valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2023, is projected to surge to USD 132.2 billion by 2032, reflecting a robust CAGR of 56.14% from 2024 to 2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Ericsson – Ericsson Cloud Core

Nokia – Nokia 5G Core

Huawei – Huawei 5G Core Network

Samsung – Samsung 5G vCore

Cisco – Cisco Ultra Cloud Core

NEC Corporation – NEC 5G Core Network

ZTE Corporation – ZTE Common Core

Qualcomm – Qualcomm 5G RAN Platform

Intel Corporation – Intel FlexRAN

Mavenir – Mavenir 5G Core

Parallel Wireless – Parallel Wireless OpenRAN

Juniper Networks – Juniper 5G Cloud-Native Core

IBM – IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation

Dell Technologies – Dell Telecom Multi-Cloud Foundation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) – HPE 5G Core Stack

Standalone 5G Network Market Report Scope:

Market Size in 2023 USD 9.66 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 213.58 Billion CAGR CAGR of 41.13% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032

The rapid expansion of the Standalone 5G market is driven by increasing demand for ultra-low latency, high-speed connectivity, and massive IoT deployments. Industries such as healthcare, automotive, and smart manufacturing are accelerating adoption for real-time applications, edge computing, and automation. Additionally, rising investments in 5G infrastructure, spectrum allocation, and government initiatives for digital transformation further propel market growth. The proliferation of AI, cloud computing, and private 5G networks among enterprises also fuels demand, making Standalone 5G a critical enabler of next-generation connectivity.

The U.S. Standalone 5G Network Market, valued at USD 0.78 billion in 2023, is projected to surge to USD 42.67 billion by 2032, reflecting a robust CAGR of 55.91% from 2024 to 2032.

The U.S. Standalone 5G Network Market is growing rapidly due to rising demand for ultra-low latency and high-speed connectivity across industries like smart cities, autonomous vehicles, and IoT applications. Leading telecom providers such as Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile are heavily investing in SA 5G infrastructure. Government initiatives, spectrum allocations, and increasing enterprise adoption for private 5G networks further fuel growth. The expansion of AI, cloud computing, and edge computing also accelerates the deployment of SA 5G nationwide.

By Component, Solutions Segment Dominates the Market, Services Segment to Register Fastest Growth

In 2023, the solutions segment dominated the Standalone 5G Network Market and accounted for 83% of the overall revenue. The solutions segment comprises 5G Radio Access Network (RAN), 5G Core Network, and other parts of the infrastructure such as backhaul, front haul, switches, and routers. The broad adoption of microcell and small cell base stations, especially RAN 5G and RAN 5G Core, has played an important role in its market leadership.

The services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period from 2023-2032. Growing demand for SA 5G-related services like consulting, implementation, integration, support, maintenance, and training is driving growth. Businesses look for expertise to simplify deployment and enhance network management, further boosting the growth of this segment as SA 5G adoption increases worldwide.

By Spectrum, Sub-6 GHz Segment Dominates the Market with a Majority Share in 2023, mmWave Segment Expected to Register Fastest Growth

In 2023, the sub-6 GHz segment dominated the Standalone 5G Network Market with the highest share. The range covers low-band and mid-band spectrums, which run at 6 GHz and lower. Top global communication service providers target these spectrums to provide high-value, high-capacity services to consumer, enterprise, and industrial sectors with widespread adoption of 5G through far-reaching coverage and stable connectivity.

The mmWave segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Based on high-frequency bands, mmWave technology provides ultra-low latency and high-bandwidth features, which make it suitable for cutting-edge applications such as remote patient surgeries and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication. With increased demand for ultra-high-speed, ultra-reliable connectivity, mmWave adoption will gain momentum, leading to tremendous growth in the Standalone 5G Network Market.

By Network, Public Segment Leads the Market with 68% Revenue Share and Fastest Growth Projection

In 2023, the public segment dominated the Standalone 5G Network Market, capturing 68% of the revenue share. This segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to increasing investments by mobile network operators in public SA 5G deployments. According to the GSA’s July 2023 report, 36 operators across 25 countries have already launched public 5G SA networks, accelerating market expansion.

By Vertical, Manufacturing Segment Dominates the Market, Automotive and Transport Segment to Register Fastest Growth

The manufacturing segment dominated the Standalone 5G Network Market in 2023, accounting for a large revenue share. SA 5G's low latency and high reliability power advanced industrial automation, permitting real-time control, monitoring, and synchronization of machinery. This improves efficiency, productivity, and flexibility in manufacturing processes. With growing adoption of SA 5G in smart factories and automated systems across industries, the segment is anticipated to be highly dominant in the market.

The automotive and transport market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. SA 5G networks are important for facilitating instant communication between autonomous cars and intelligent infrastructure. Its ultra-low latency enables vehicles to take split-second decisions, improving road safety and efficiency. With the increasing demand for connected and autonomous cars, SA 5G adoption in the automotive industry will keep growing at a faster rate.

Standalone 5G Network Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solutions 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) 5G Core Network Others (Backhaul and Fronthaul, Switches, Routers)



Services

By Spectrum

Sub-6 GHz

mmWave

By Network

Public

Private

By Vertical

Manufacturing

Automotive and Transportation

Enterprise/Corporate

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare/Hospitals

Smart Cities

Others (Agriculture, Smart Home, Public Safety & Defense)





Asia Pacific Dominates the Standalone 5G Network Market, North America Expected to Register Fastest Growth

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region dominated the Standalone 5G Network Market, with 46% of the revenue share. The push is driven by accelerated SA 5G rollout in major countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia. Government efforts in terms of spectrum auctions, infrastructure spending, and direct subsidies have boosted 5G SA uptake, making the region the world leader in next-generation connectivity.

North America is anticipated to grow the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period, fueled by prominent market vendors like T-Mobile USA, Verizon Communications, and AT&T. Growth in smart cities in the U.S. has exponentially raised the adoption of IoT devices across transport, public safety, and energy management applications. This increased demand for smart connectivity is fueling SA 5G adoption in the region.

