iCAD Expands Executive Leadership with Appointment of Mark Koeniguer as Chief Commercial Officer

NASHUA, N.H., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) ("iCAD" or the "Company") a global leader on a mission to create a world where cancer can’t hide by providing clinically proven AI-powered breast health solutions, today announced the appointment of Mark Koeniguer as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), to lead the next phase of global growth for iCAD.

As CCO at iCAD, Koeniguer will assume responsibilities for revenue growth across North America and around the globe, bringing with him extensive executive experience in the medical imaging field and software as a medical device (SaMD) space. In his new role, Mark will have oversight of the commercial sales teams, partnerships, operations and customer success.

Mark Koeniguer brings more than 30 years of experience leading and scaling MedTech, AI, and digital health companies to iCAD. Most recently, he served as CEO of ScreenPoint Medical, where he transformed the company from a science-led organization into a global commercial enterprise, increasing annual recurring revenue by 400% and launching two FDA-cleared products. He previously held executive leadership roles at Riverain Technologies, Volpara Health, R2 Technology, Stereotaxis and GE Healthcare where he drove revenue growth and led successful product launches.

Dana Brown, President and CEO of iCAD commented, “Mark’s deep expertise in the radiological health market and AI-powered solutions makes him an ideal leader for this new role. As Chief Commercial Officer, he will be instrumental in positioning iCAD to better engage with global health providers seeking enterprise-wide solutions that elevate both clinical workflows and patient experiences. We are excited to welcome Mark to the team as we continue advancing our mission to transform breast cancer detection.”

“Mark brings extensive industry experience in breast health, diagnostics, and medical solutions from his previous leadership roles at ScreenPoint, Volpara, and GE Healthcare, and his technical understanding of imaging workflows and partner-oriented consultative approach make him well-suited to fuel iCAD’s continued growth,” said Michelle Strong, Chief Operations Officer of iCAD. “We are thrilled to welcome Mark to iCAD where he can be influential in bringing iCAD’s AI-powered suite of ProFound breast cancer detection and risk assessment solutions to more women, everywhere, helping create a world where cancer can’t hide.”

About iCAD, Inc.

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) is a global leader on a mission to create a world where cancer can’t hide by providing clinically proven AI-powered solutions that enable medical providers to accurately and reliably detect cancer earlier and improve patient outcomes. Headquartered in Nashua, N.H., iCAD’s industry-leading ProFound Breast Health Suite provides AI-powered mammography analysis for breast cancer detection, density assessment and risk evaluation. Used by thousands of providers serving millions of patients, ProFound is available in over 50 countries. In the last five years alone, iCAD estimates reading more than 40 million mammograms worldwide, with nearly 30% being tomosynthesis. For more information, including the latest in regulatory clearances, please visit www.icadmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the expansion of access to the Company’s products, improvement of performance, acceleration of adoption, expected benefits of ProFound AI®, the benefits of the Company’s products, and future prospects for the Company’s technology platforms and products. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited, to the Company’s ability to achieve business and strategic objectives, the willingness of patients to undergo mammography screening, whether mammography screening will be treated as an essential procedure, whether ProFound AI will improve reading efficiency, improve specificity and sensitivity, reduce false positives and otherwise prove to be more beneficial for patients and clinicians, the impact of supply and manufacturing constraints or difficulties on our ability to fulfill our orders, uncertainty of future sales levels, to defend itself in litigation matters, protection of patents and other proprietary rights, product market acceptance, possible technological obsolescence of products, increased competition, government regulation, changes in Medicare or other reimbursement policies, risks relating to our existing and future debt obligations, competitive factors, the effects of a decline in the economy or markets served by the Company; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words “believe,” “demonstrate,” “intend,” “expect,” “estimate,” “will,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “likely,” “seek,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company is under no obligation to provide any updates to any information contained in this release. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iCAD, please see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available on the Investors section of our website at http://www.icadmed.com and on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

