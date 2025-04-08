Airlink Inc. welcomes three members to esteemed Governors Council

Washington, DC, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASHINGTON, April 8, 2025 – Airlink, Inc. welcomes three members to their Governors Council. Each is an esteemed leader in the aviation industry, and contributes expertise in navigating global challenges, offers resources and advice in transportation and logistics, and carries a strong sense of responsibility to support communities in crisis with Airlink.

“We are thrilled to bring on board three incredible leaders in the aviation industry," said Peter Davies, who oversees the Governors Council. “Airlink recognizes its 15th anniversary this year, and we are looking forward to working with our strong network to steer us confidently into our next fifteen.”

Airlink’s Governors Council comprises eighteen members who are recognized, influential, and who inspire others to join aviation’s disaster relief and response movement. Members are invited to join the Governors Council based on past and current support of Airlink. During urgent disaster responses, members provide valuable advice and resources, creating a unified and collaborative network across airline groups around the world.

Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer. Engr. Badr has a distinguished career forged over two decades, pioneering multi-billion-dollar aviation, construction, and real estate development projects. He notably served as the Chief Operating Officer of Hama International Airport, and guided the airport through major milestones and challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and the pivotal FIFA World Cup 2022. He has a track record of successful projects and expertise in aviation and project management, putting him in a unique position to lead Qatar Airways Group into an exciting area of innovation and cultivating a united and motivated workforce.

Engr. Badr said, “Qatar Airways is proud to support the important work of the Airlink organization. It is up to the leaders in our industry to stand up and assist NGOs who are utilising the power of aviation to facilitate humanitarian aid and response.”

Sean Doyle, Chairman and Chief Executive of British Airways. Doyle was appointed Chief Executive of British Airways in October 2020, and Chairman in April 2021. He sits on the management committee of BA’s parent company, International Airlines Group. Doyle first joined British Airways in 1998, where he began his career as a financial analyst. During his time at British Airways Doyle held a number of senior roles in London and the US, and in 2016 was appointed to the airline’s executive leadership team as Director of Network, Fleet & Alliances. From January 2019, prior to his appointment as Chief Executive of British Airways, Doyle was Chief Executive of Aer Lingus. He is also vice chair of BritishAmerican Business, and sits on the leadership council of Britain In The Community and on the Business Council of the British Chambers of Commerce. He is also a member of HM Government’s Aviation Council and Jet Zero Taskforce. Doyle is married with a son and is a graduate of University College Cork.

Doyle said, “I’m delighted to be joining Airlink’s Governors Council. I’ve been lucky enough to see first-hand some of the incredible work Airlink does, including through its collaboration with British Airways on many humanitarian efforts around the world. Airlink's vital work has no doubt made a difference to the lives of thousands of people affected by disasters and I'm looking forward to offering my support."

Rob Watson, President of Civil Aerospace at Rolls-Royce. Watson has been driving the transformation of Civil Aerospace since joining the business as President in 2023. Prior, he ran Rolls-Royce Electrical and has been a member of Rolls-Royce’s group executive team since 2022 and the Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG Supervisory Board. Watson joined Rolls-Royce in 2009 and has worked in functions across the group with regional and global accountabilities, as well as in the CEO Chief of Staff role. Before joining Rolls-Royce Watson worked in oil and gas, having spent the first half of his career as a fast-stream diplomat in the British Foreign Office. He lived and worked in Asia, the Middle East and Africa and is based in London.

“I am honoured to support Airlink through the Governor’s Council and feel committed to the life-saving role that the aviation industry plays in humanitarian relief. Collectively, our commitment will help support aid being delivered to those facing adversity worldwide,” said Watson.

Engr. Badr, Doyle, and Watson join a group dedicated to supporting Airlink’s mission in responsibly responding to humanitarian crises in partnership with over 250 non-governmental organizations positioned globally.

To learn more about Airlink’s incoming Governors Council members, visit the link here .



About Airlink, Inc.

Airlink is a global humanitarian nonprofit organization delivering critical aid to communities in crisis by providing free or discounted airlift and logistical solutions to vetted nonprofit partners, changing how the humanitarian community responds to disasters worldwide. Its network includes over 200 aid organizations and over 50 commercial and charter airlines. Since its inception in 2010, Airlink has flown 13,500 relief workers and transported 18 million pounds of humanitarian cargo, directly helping 60 million people impacted by natural and man-made disasters. In 2025 Airlink celebrates its 15th anniversary. For more information, visit airlinkflight.org and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram .

