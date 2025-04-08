CBL International Limited Announces 2024 Annual Results at Webcast

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBL International Limited (NASDAQ: BANL), the Nasdaq-listed entity of Banle Group, today announced it will file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2024 on April 16, 2025, followed by a live webcast on April 17, 2025, at 10:00 AM HKT (April 16, 10:00 PM ET). Management will discuss the Group’s performance, strategic initiatives, and market developments.

Key Attendees:

Dr. Teck Lim Chia, Chairman & CEO

Mr. Nicholas Fung, Assistant CFO

Ms. Venus Zhao, Investor Relations & PR Director





About Banle Group:

CBL International (NASDAQ: BANL) represents Banle Group, a leading Asia-Pacific marine fuel logistics provider operating in 60+ global ports, including key hubs in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. The Group holds ISCC EU & ISCC Plus certifications for sustainable fuels. Learn more: www.banle-intl.com.

Investor Contact:

CBL International Limited

Email: investors@banle-intl.com

Media Inquiries:

Strategic Financial Relations Limited

Shelly Cheng | Tel: (852) 2864 4857

Iris Au Yeung | Tel: (852) 2114 4913

Email: sprg_cbl@sprg.com.hk