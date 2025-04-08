4,000 and climbing: DigitalC is powering Cleveland’s digital comeback

Cleveland, Ohio, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigitalC announced a major milestone this week: 4,000 households are now connected to Canopy, Powered by DigitalC, the high-speed home internet service delivered through its new citywide network in Cleveland.

Just over a year ago, DigitalC began deploying the network using next-generation Fixed Wireless Access (ngFWA) technology — with zero households connected at launch.

Since then, DigitalC has made rapid progress in a city once ranked as the worst-connected large city in the United States, according to the 2019 American Community Survey. At that time, nearly 31% of Cleveland households lacked broadband access, and nearly 46% had no wired connection.

On April 4, 2025, Phillip Ransaw from Slavic Village on Cleveland’s East Side became the 4,000th household to join the connectivity movement. Referred to DigitalC by a neighbor, Ransaw had previously lived without home internet. Now, for the first time, his household can reliably work, learn and stay in touch with loved ones online.

“We’re not just disrupting digital divides — we’re expanding the spectrum of what’s possible for every Cleveland household,” said Joshua Edmonds, chief executive officer at DigitalC. “We’re turning dead zones into possibility zones — one household at a time.”

To mark the occasion, Edmonds and team members surprised Ransaw with a special visit, a certificate of recognition and a bundle of gifts to express their gratitude — and to celebrate every subscriber fueling the connectivity movement in Cleveland.

With Canopy’s expansion rapidly reaching neighborhoods across the city, DigitalC expects to continue its strong growth. The service offers symmetrical 100/100 Mbps internet for just $18 per month — or at no cost for households with students enrolled in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

In addition to internet access, DigitalC provides digital skills training to help residents fully participate in today’s online world—training 7,610 Clevelanders in 2024 and more than 2,900 in the first quarter of this year alone. The organization’s mission to bridge the digital divide — for good — is made possible by support from public, private and philanthropic partners.

Check for service at digitalc.org/canopy or call 216-777-3859.

About DigitalC

DigitalC's mission is to deploy a premier, state-of-the-art network that is affordable, reliable, and sustainable to bridge the digital divide permanently. Committed to changing the world one connection at a time, DigitalC offers superior internet, accessible community spaces, and tailored digital skills training to ensure an equitable digital future. By focusing on these core areas, DigitalC aims to create a transformative impact on the community, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to thrive in the digital age.

