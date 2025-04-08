Water Taxi Industry to Surpass US$33.2 Billion by 2034 as Urban Transit Shifts to the Water

Dublin, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Taxi Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Water Taxi Market was valued at USD 24.1 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 33.2 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 3.4%.

Rapid urbanization and increasing road congestion in major cities are driving demand for alternative transportation solutions, with water taxis emerging as a viable option. Governments and transit authorities are looking to expand water-based transport systems to ease traffic pressure and provide efficient mobility solutions. Maritime tourism is also fueling market expansion as travelers seek unique and scenic transport experiences in coastal and island regions. Compared to conventional transportation, water taxis are more cost-effective and eco-friendly, consuming less fuel while offering smoother operations.

Infrastructure development in port cities is further strengthening water-based transportation networks, making water taxis a practical choice for daily commutes and leisure travel. Investments in modernized docking facilities and sustainable propulsion technologies are improving efficiency and accessibility, reinforcing the appeal of water taxis as a long-term transportation alternative.



The market is segmented by product into yachts, cruises, sailboats, ferries, and catamarans. In 2024, ferries accounted for over 35% of the market, surpassing USD 11 billion. Ferries are integral to urban transport systems, connecting seamlessly with existing bus and rail networks, making them an essential mode of transit. Infrastructure enhancements, including the expansion of docking facilities and integration with public transport, are further increasing ferry ridership. The push toward energy-efficient ferry models, including hybrid and electric variants, is transforming the market, aligning with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable transportation.



By application, the water taxi market includes public transportation, leisure and tourism, business and corporate travel, personal use, and other segments. Public transportation led the market in 2024, holding around 41% share. Cities are actively promoting water-based transit as a solution to road congestion, with infrastructure projects supporting the expansion of docks and terminals. Water taxis offer a faster and more relaxing alternative to traditional road transport, reducing urban traffic stress while enhancing mobility. Environmentally friendly propulsion technologies, which minimize noise and air pollution, are contributing to the growing adoption of water taxis in metropolitan areas.



In terms of propulsion, the market is divided into diesel, hybrid, electric, and other segments. Diesel-powered vessels dominated the market in 2024, generating over USD 9 billion in revenue. Diesel engines remain the preferred choice for operators due to their cost-effectiveness and widespread fueling infrastructure. While electric and hydrogen-powered water taxis are gaining traction, their adoption is currently limited by high development costs and the need for specialized charging infrastructure. Diesel engines continue to be the most reliable option for long-distance travel and high-capacity operations, particularly in remote regions where alternative energy sources are scarce.



The market is further categorized by service type into scheduled and on-demand services. The on-demand service segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4% by 2034. Rising consumer demand for flexible and personalized transportation is fueling this trend, with mobile app-based booking systems making it easier for passengers to access water taxis on demand. The increasing popularity of private water taxis for recreational purposes, including sightseeing and island hopping, reflects shifting preferences toward more convenient and exclusive travel experiences. Urban areas and tourist destinations are expanding on-demand water taxi services to enhance mobility and cater to the growing demand for customized transport solutions.



Regionally, North America dominated the global water taxi market in 2024, capturing around 35% share, with the United States leading the region. Persistent road congestion challenges in the country are pushing authorities to integrate water taxis into public transit systems. Investments in ferry terminals and modernized fleets are accelerating the shift toward water-based mobility, providing efficient alternatives for urban and coastal transportation.



