Apple as the symbol of Polish presidency in the EU – a campaign organized by the Association of Polish Fruit Farmers during the 47th LEIPZIG MARATHON 2025

CHORZÓW, Poland, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since January 2025, Poland has been presiding over the Council of the European Union and the apple has become the official symbol of the Polish Presidency. It is a natural choice – Poland is the largest producer of apples in Europe and the fourth largest in the world. Every third apple eaten in Europe comes from Polish orchards! Polish apples are a symbol of quality, health and tradition, but also of modernity and innovation in Polish agriculture, which is constantly evolving.

To mark this special moment, the Association of Polish Fruit Farmers has launched the “Time for Polish Apples” campaign, which aims to promote Polish fruit farming and high-quality fruit on the international stage. The campaign is part of efforts to raise the profile of Poland as Europe’s largest apple producer and to promote the fruit worldwide.

Numerous special events are planned to be held in Poland and abroad under the “Time for Polish Apples” campaign, so as to enable consumers to taste Polish apples and experience their unique taste. Event attendees will be able to see for themselves why they are held in such high regard in more than 60 countries around the world – from India to the USA, and even in Egypt. Tasting events will take place in Poland (Warsaw, Łódź, Gdynia and Wrocław) and abroad – including Germany, Portugal and Denmark.

The first event will take place during the 47th edition of the Leipzig Marathon on April 13th of this year, where a distinctive stand in the shape of an apple will be featured. This will be the perfect opportunity to taste the juicy apples packed with flavor and experience their unique taste. The stand will also include a relaxation area with deckchairs, where marathon participants will be able to rest, and an information area where they will learn more about the campaign, the nutritional value of apples and the scale of Polish fruit farming.

All events are accompanied by an extensive media campaign, including outdoor advertising, media and social media activities. By means of these activities, we want as many people as possible to learn about Polish apples, their nutritional value and quality.

Source: Verband der Obstbauern der Republik Polen

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6346bc11-3228-4d5d-a190-60e38f00f2be

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c0e5080-679b-4a56-b8d9-7e2964a67fc6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69b280da-acd7-4153-b4b3-fc1ea5213ee6