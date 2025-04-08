Emerging IgAN Therapies Bring Hope – But Patients Still Face Emotional and Financial Barriers, According to Spherix Global Insights

EXTON, PA, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spherix Global Insights has released the first edition of its new Patient Dynamix™: IgA Nephropathy (US) series, delivering a comprehensive look at the IgAN patient journey amid a rapidly evolving therapeutic landscape. As targeted treatments such as Tarpeyo (Calliditas), Filspari (Travere), Fabhalta (Novartis), and most recently Vanrafia (Novartis) enter the market, this research captures how patients are navigating diagnosis, treatment decisions, and the daily realities of living with this chronic kidney condition.

Fielded in early 2025 and developed in collaboration with the American Kidney Fund (AKF), the study reflects the voices of 127 patients diagnosed with IgAN. While many report satisfaction with newer branded therapies, substantial gaps persist in patient education, confidence, and affordability. The emotional burden of an IgAN diagnosis remains significant, with most respondents describing initial feelings of fear, confusion, or anxiety.

A clear need emerged for better disease education – particularly around treatment expectations, progression, and financial resources. More than one-third of patients rely on support groups or charitable foundations for financial assistance, underscoring the role pharmaceutical companies can play in reducing barriers through accessible, patient-friendly resources.

The research places special emphasis on patients currently treated with Tarpeyo, Filspari, and Fabhalta, all of which are associated with symptom relief and improved quality of life. However, challenges persist. Although many patients begin treatment feeling informed, issues related to cost, insurance coverage, and long-term affordability often complicate therapy initiation and adherence. These findings highlight opportunities for manufacturers to enhance onboarding and support through both provider-facing tools and direct-to-patient engagement strategies.

The study also integrates insights from Spherix’s latest Patient Chart Dynamix™: IgAN (US) study to provide complementary perspectives from nephrologists, offering a comprehensive view of how patient and physician perceptions align, and differ, when it comes to disease severity, treatment satisfaction, and care coordination.

For commercial, medical, and access teams preparing to launch or expand within the IgAN space, Patient Dynamix™: IgAN (US) offers a critical resource for shaping brand strategy, refining support services, and ultimately improving patient outcomes. By leveraging these patient-level insights, pharmaceutical organizations can more effectively tailor messaging, reduce drop-off rates, and enhance their position as true partners in IgAN care.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle.

The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased and holistic view of the landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, and hematology. Spherix clients stay ahead of the curve with the perspective of the extensive Spherix Physician Community.

As a trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix’s unparalleled market insights and advisory services empower clients to make better decisions and unlock opportunities for growth.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect through LinkedIn.

For more details on Spherix’s primary market research reports and interactive dashboard offerings, visit or register here: https://clientportal.spherixglobalinsights.com

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nonprofit with the greatest direct impact on people with kidney disease. AKF works on behalf of 1 in 7 Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease—from prevention through transplant. AKF fights for kidney health for all through programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy.

AKF is one of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, investing 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and it has received 24 consecutive 4-Star ratings from Charity Navigator as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly known as GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn

Spherix Global Insights Contacts

Meghan Weiss, Nephrology Franchise Head

Meghan.weiss@spherixglobalinsights.com

AKF Contacts

Nancy Gregory, Senior Director of Communications

ngregory@kidneyfund.org

NOTICE: All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insight’s analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement of the companies or brands mentioned in this press release.