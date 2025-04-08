Inspirational Fiction Novel Blends Fantasy, Drama, and Philosophy for A Unique, Character-Driven Narrative

Charleston, SC, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora always wanted to fit into the popular crowd, even if it meant compromising her morals. Throughout middle and high school, she made a series of decisions that made her less herself and more of who she thought others wanted her to be.

Now in her 20s, Aurora is a self-centered, shallow young adult who cares only for clout and attention. Nothing could break her out of her outer-world-obsessed cycle.

That is, until the brutal death of her roommate changed the trajectory of her life and forced her on a journey of self-transformation.

Aurora’s story spans decades, weaving a sweeping tapestry of transformation. Nature, divine guides, and her beloved trees support Aurora on her journey. Readers meet Aurora at birth, remain with her through several significant deaths, and watch her evolve into The Wisdom Keeper. In her sixties, The Wisdom Keeper develops a guide for functional living. More than the guide, Aurora’s story is the reader’s guide to functioning living.

Written for any reader looking for hope in a time of darkness and seeking guidance on their spiritual journeys, The Wisdom Keeper’s Guide to Functional Living is like Eat, Pray, Love combined with Harry Potter, but with a female protagonist.

About the Author:

Luz R. Christaline holds a special interest in the journey of self-transformation. In her 20s she wrote a children’s book about a caterpillar’s transformation that was turned into a school play performed by elementary students. Luz has never forgotten her calling as a writer. Luz began The Wisdom Keeper’s Guide to Functional Living as a nonfiction guide for high school graduates but quickly realized the book needed to be an inspiring piece of fiction. She hopes the book will uplift and inspire readers. Luz spends her free time traveling and being with nature.

