Cority Unveils Vision for the Future of EHS and Sustainability

TORONTO, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newly-minted CEO, Ryan Magee, shared Cority’s vision for the future of EHS & sustainability software at the enterprise software company’s annual Cority Connect event in New Orleans, laying out an AI and mobile-centered strategy he says will help make corporate responsibility a competitive advantage in a range of industries, including those related to energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure.

“Our customers are facing a perfect storm of ballooning risk and regulatory chaos, and most solutions out there weren’t built to weather it,” Magee said. “That’s why we’re doubling down on our investment to give organizations what they need – a modern, AI and mobile-powered approach to EHS & sustainability that continuously evolves to eliminate risks and drive profitability.”

Magee highlighted several investments for CorityOne, the company’s all-in-one EHS & sustainability solution, to support that vision including continuing to acquire and integrate the industry’s best solutions, accelerating investment in AI and mobile-focused innovation, an expanded partner ecosystem, and two new executives.

The company shared more than 20 new enhancements to CorityOne, including:

A new unified, mobile-first experience focused on empowering the workforce to see, report, and act on risks of all types consistently. The modernized UX/UI experience brings consistency to navigation, dashboards, and tabular data reporting across all disciplines of EHS and sustainability.





Integrated sustainability management, allowing organizations to connect data from EHS and sustainability for a more complete picture of risk and performance.





AI-based motion capture for industrial ergonomics, which enables organizations to capture ergonomic risk data quickly and effortlessly in the field using a mobile device. Three-dimensional motion data is analyzed using CorityOne-partner Inseer's patented risk algorithm, generating a full ergonomic assessment report in mere minutes.





AI-driven, real-time safety monitoring, fully integrating computer vision technology from Protex AI into CorityOne. The technology connects directly with existing CCTV (closed-circuit television) infrastructure, allowing it to detect unsafe conditions and behaviors continuously in real-time, without relying on human interaction.





Bowtie risk analysis capabilities, allowing customers to more easily visualize the diverse interactions and relationships between operational risk elements, helping organizations improve risk visibility and mitigation, while enabling better risk communication across all levels.





, allowing customers to more easily visualize the diverse interactions and relationships between operational risk elements, helping organizations improve risk visibility and mitigation, while enabling better risk communication across all levels. Further integration with Microsoft’s productivity tools, including Graph, Outlook, and Teams, furthering interoperability with the tool's solutions used in day-to-day operations



“Managing risk in silos can feel overwhelming—like trying to navigate a dark room with just a flashlight. You might spot one hazard or compliance issue, but so much stays hidden,” said Amanda Smith, Cority’s EVP of Strategy. “At Cority, we believe it shouldn’t be that hard. With CorityOne, we’re helping organizations turn on the lights so they can see the whole picture—including how risks connect across EHS and operations—and feel confident knowing they’re protecting their people and doing the right thing for their business.”

For more specific details on upcoming feature releases on CorityOne, visit Cority.com/cority-one-overview

