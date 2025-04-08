$480+ Bn Sparkling Wine Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecasts, 2034

Dublin, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sparkling Wine Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Sparkling Wine Market was valued at USD 290.1 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 480.6 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 7.5%. Steady per capita consumption is driving demand, with the value per liter projected to increase by 20% by 2030. Wine producers often label sparkling wine as champagne, further influencing consumer perception and market growth. Export values indicate strong international trade, with major economies holding significant shares.



Consumer preferences highlight a growing inclination toward sparkling wines, with a notable trend among women, who account for 56% of total volume consumption. Older demographics exhibit higher consumption levels compared to younger age groups. European producers maintain a competitive edge, leveraging deep-rooted traditions and robust marketing strategies to expand their presence worldwide. Prosecco continues to gain traction, securing a 30.4% revenue share in 2024, driven by its lighter profile and suitability for mixed beverages.



Champagne remains a key market segment, growing at a projected CAGR of 3.5%, with France maintaining dominance. Production and shipments continue to rise, reflecting strong demand from key external markets. Meanwhile, cava is poised for a slight market share increase, benefiting from traditional production techniques and affordability relative to champagne.



Market segmentation by type shows white wine leading with a 48.3% share in 2024, expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% through 2034. Red wine is projected to expand at a 3.9% CAGR due to increasing demand linked to perceived health benefits. Rose wine is witnessing moderate growth, with its consumption patterns stabilizing across developed economies.



Affordability and luxury define price-based segmentation. The affordability segment is expanding rapidly, fueled by price-sensitive consumers and growing interest in low-calorie or non-alcoholic variants. Conversely, the luxury segment, dominated by high-end international brands, is experiencing slower growth as younger consumers increasingly lean toward premium selections.



Bottled sparkling wine holds 84.8% of the market share, favored for its recyclable glass packaging, which aligns with sustainability trends. Manufacturers prioritize glass to enhance product transparency and reinforce eco-conscious messaging. Canned wines, designed for single-serve convenience, are gaining momentum among younger consumers, offering a more portable and budget-friendly alternative.



Retail dynamics indicate supermarkets as the dominant distribution channel, accounting for 50.4% of market share in 2024. These stores cater to a broad audience by offering a diverse selection at competitive prices. Specialty stores are experiencing steady growth, particularly among consumers seeking premium and exclusive offerings.



In the U.S., the sparkling wine market was valued at USD 9.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2034. With California contributing significantly to production, family-owned wineries play a crucial role in market expansion. Millennials and Gen Z consumers are driving demand, showing interest in both traditional and innovative formats. E-commerce and supermarkets remain key retail channels, while sustainable and organic offerings continue to gain traction.



