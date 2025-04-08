Mycelium Analysis Report 2025: Demand for Sustainable, Biodegradable Alternatives Across Various Industries - $5.2 Bn Market Opportunities, Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecasts to 2034

Dublin, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mycelium Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mycelium Market was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 6.1%, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable, biodegradable alternatives across various industries.

As industries shift toward eco-friendly materials, mycelium's versatility and renewable properties make it a preferred choice in construction, packaging, textiles, and even the food and beverage sectors.







Segmented by nature, the market includes organic, processed, raw, and conventional categories. The organic segment led the industry in 2024, generating USD 1.2 billion, and is expected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2034. Rising consumer awareness about the environmental impact of conventional materials is fueling the demand for organic mycelium, which is both biodegradable and renewable. Industries are leveraging its benefits to develop innovative and sustainable solutions, replacing synthetic materials in multiple applications. The emphasis on reducing waste and lowering carbon footprints is driving businesses to adopt organic variants, with companies prioritizing resource-efficient production methods to align with their sustainability goals.



The market is also classified by product type, including powder, capsules, tablets, and others. Mycelium powder held a dominant 36.9% market share in 2024 and is expected to see continued growth through 2034. Its adaptability in various industries plays a significant role in its widespread adoption. The powder form offers extended shelf life, ease of application, and convenience, making it an ideal ingredient in food, supplements, and nutraceutical formulations. Its ability to blend seamlessly without altering composition makes it a preferred choice in functional food products. Additionally, in medical applications, mycelium powder's enhanced absorption properties increase its efficacy, further driving its demand. Its lightweight and portable nature also supports cost-effective transportation and storage solutions, making it a practical option for large-scale production and global distribution.



The United States mycelium market generated USD 726.9 million in 2023, positioning the country as a leading player in the industry. Its dominance stems from the strong presence of biotechnology firms, research institutions, and innovation-driven companies investing in advanced mycelium-based technologies. The integration of mycelium across major industries, including packaging, construction, and textiles, is fueling market expansion. With regulatory support for sustainable materials and growing consumer demand for eco-friendly products, the US market is poised for robust growth in the coming years.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

Company Profiles

Bolt Threads

Ecovative LLC

FreshCap Mushrooms LTD

Huisong

Magical Mushroom Company

Mycelia NV

Mycotech Lab

MycoTechnology Inc.

MycoWorks

Scelta Mushroom

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $5.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definition

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculation

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Key news & initiatives

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Sustainability trends and eco-conscious consumers

3.6.1.2 Demand for biodegradable packaging solutions

3.6.1.3 Innovation in mycelium-based materials technology

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 Limited scalability of production processes

3.6.2.2 Initial high costs of research and development

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Nature, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Organic

5.3 Processed

5.4 Raw

5.5 Conventional



Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Powder

6.3 Capsules

6.4 Tablets

6.5 Others



Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by End Use Industry, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Packaging

7.3 Construction

7.4 Food and beverage

7.5 Clothing and apparel

7.6 Automotive

7.7 Animal feed

7.8 Others



Chapter 8 Market Size and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 UK

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Russia

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 India

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 Australia

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Mexico

8.6 MEA

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 UAE



