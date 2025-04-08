Advanced Tires Industry Report 2025: Rising EV Adoption Fuels Demand for Intelligent, Low-Rolling-Resistance Tires - Market Opportunities, Drivers, Trends, and Forecasts to 2034

Dublin, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Tires Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Advanced Tires Market was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 8.8%, driven by rapid advancements in automotive technology and the increasing demand for high-performance tires.

As the automotive sector transitions toward electric vehicles (EVs), manufacturers are focusing on next-generation tires that enhance vehicle efficiency, safety, and durability. Advanced tires incorporate intelligent monitoring systems, predictive maintenance technologies, and low rolling resistance designs to optimize vehicle performance and energy efficiency.

These innovations are crucial for electric and autonomous vehicles, ensuring extended battery life, superior road safety, and minimal maintenance. The rising demand for sustainable and technologically advanced transportation solutions is driving automakers and tire manufacturers to collaborate on cutting-edge tire developments that align with the future of mobility.







Smart tires equipped with embedded sensors are gaining traction across commercial and personal vehicle fleets. These sensors provide real-time data on critical performance metrics such as tire pressure, temperature, and tread wear, enabling predictive maintenance and reducing the risk of blowouts. Enhanced safety features and improved fuel efficiency make smart tires a preferred choice among fleet operators and individual consumers. The increasing integration of telematics and vehicle diagnostics into tire technology further supports market growth as manufacturers continue to develop solutions that improve vehicle uptime and on-road performance.



Segmented by vehicle type, the market sees light-duty vehicles holding a major revenue share. In 2024, this segment was valued at USD 800 million, with expectations of substantial growth due to the rising adoption of EVs. Advanced tires specifically designed for electric models focus on reducing rolling resistance, which directly impacts energy efficiency and driving range. By integrating intelligent monitoring systems, these tires offer real-time tracking of tire conditions, helping drivers maintain optimal performance and safety. Automakers are prioritizing investments in high-efficiency tire solutions that cater to evolving consumer preferences and regulatory requirements.



Based on sales channels, the advanced tires market is divided into OEM and aftermarket, with OEMs dominating at a 71% share in 2024. Automakers are increasingly integrating smart tire technologies into new vehicle models, equipping them with real-time pressure monitoring, automated diagnostics, and predictive maintenance capabilities. These advanced features enhance overall vehicle performance while supporting the push toward connected and autonomous driving. The growing emphasis on vehicle automation is accelerating the adoption of intelligent tire systems that require minimal maintenance while maximizing safety and efficiency. By leveraging these innovations, automakers can offer enhanced user experiences and refine their vehicle performance strategies.



The Asia Pacific region accounted for 40% of the global advanced tires market in 2024, driven by large-scale infrastructure developments and the booming automotive industry. China emerged as the leading contributor, generating USD 250 million in regional revenue. The rapid expansion of the construction sector, increasing investments in transportation networks, and strong production capabilities are fueling demand for durable, high-performance tires. As technological advancements continue to shape the industry, growing collaborations between automakers and tire manufacturers are expected to drive sustained market growth in the coming years.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $4.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

Company Profiles

Apollo

Boeing

Bridgestone

Continental

Dunlop

GM

Goodyear

Hankook

Kumho

Maxxis

Michelin

Nokian

Pirelli

Resilient

Sumitomo

Tannus

Tesla

Toyo

Yokohama

ZF

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research design

1.1.1 Research approach

1.1.2 Data collection methods

1.2 Base estimates and calculations

1.2.1 Base year calculation

1.2.2 Key trends for market estimates

1.3 Forecast model

1.4 Primary research & validation

1.4.1 Primary sources

1.4.2 Data mining sources

1.5 Market definitions



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.2.1 Raw material supplier

3.2.2 Component supplier

3.2.3 Manufacturer

3.2.4 Service provider

3.2.5 Distributor

3.2.6 End use

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Cost breakdown analysis

3.5 Technology & innovation landscape

3.6 Key news & initiatives

3.7 Price trend

3.8 Regulatory landscape

3.9 Impact forces

3.9.1 Growth drivers

3.9.1.1 Adoption of smart tire technologies

3.9.1.2 Rising demand for fuel-efficient tires

3.9.1.3 Expansion of electric vehicle adoption

3.9.1.4 Government regulations on tire sustainability

3.9.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.9.2.1 High cost of advanced tire technologies

3.10 Growth potential analysis

3.11 Porter's analysis

3.12 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Tires, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Airless

5.3 Pneumatic

5.4 Run-flat

5.5 Others



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Material, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Natural rubber

6.3 Synthetic rubber

6.4 Elastomers

6.5 Others



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Self-Inflating

7.3 Chip-Embedded

7.4 Multi-chamber

7.5 All-In-One

7.6 Self-Sealing



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Sales Channel, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 OEM

8.3 Aftermarket



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Vehicle, 2021-2034 ($Mn & Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Light-duty

9.3 Heavy-duty

9.4 Off-highway



Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Mn & Units)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 North America

10.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Spain

10.3.5 Italy

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.7 Nordics

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 Australia

10.4.6 Southeast Asia

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Mexico

10.6 MEA

10.6.1 UAE

10.6.2 South Africa

10.6.3 Saudi Arabia

