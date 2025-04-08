Japan Condominiums & Apartments Market Report 2025, with Mitsui Fudosan, Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Daiwa House Industry, Kajima, Panasonic Homes, Marubeni, Itochu, Sekisui House & more

Dublin, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Condominiums & Apartments Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Japan's Condominiums & Apartments Market was valued at USD 73.08 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 94.17 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.16% during the forecast period.



The Japan Condominiums & Apartments Market is experiencing steady growth, driven by urbanization, demographic shifts, and evolving lifestyle preferences. As Japan's major cities continue to expand, the demand for high-rise condominiums and modern apartment complexes remains strong, particularly in metropolitan areas like Tokyo, Osaka, and Yokohama. The market is characterized by rising land prices, limited space availability, and increasing demand for smart and energy-efficient residential solutions. Additionally, the preference for compact, well-located properties is growing due to high urban population density and changing family structures, with more individuals and smaller households seeking convenient housing options.





Key Market Drivers

Urbanization and High Population Density in Major Cities



Japan's urban centers, particularly Tokyo, Osaka, and Yokohama, are experiencing continuous population concentration due to economic opportunities, better infrastructure, and higher living standards. As of 2024, over 92% of Japan's population lives in urban areas, making high-density residential developments essential. Tokyo, with a population of approximately 14 million, faces significant space constraints, increasing demand for vertical housing solutions like condominiums and apartments. The availability of efficient public transport systems and proximity to workplaces further drive urban migration, leading to higher occupancy rates and steady property value appreciation in major cities.



Key Market Challenges

Aging Population and Demographic Decline



One of the most pressing challenges facing the Japan Condominiums & Apartments Market is the country's aging population and declining birth rate. Japan's overall population is shrinking, with forecasts predicting a drop from 125 million to below 100 million by 2050. This demographic trend has a direct impact on housing demand, particularly in rural areas where depopulation is accelerating.



While major cities like Tokyo and Osaka still see strong demand for condominiums and apartments, suburban and rural markets are struggling with oversupply and falling property values. Additionally, the growing number of elderly homeowners means that many condominiums will likely return to the market as they downsize or move into assisted living facilities, potentially leading to an increase in unsold or vacant units. Developers must adapt by focusing on senior-friendly housing solutions, but the challenge remains in maintaining sustainable demand amid declining population figures.



Key Market Trends

Growth in Luxury Condominium Developments



The luxury condominium segment is growing rapidly in Japan, driven by demand from wealthy domestic buyers and foreign investors looking for premium urban residences. Cities like Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya are experiencing a boom in high-end, high-rise condominium projects offering state-of-the-art amenities, exclusive services, and prime locations near business and entertainment hubs.



One of the key factors behind this trend is the increasing number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) in Japan, particularly business executives and entrepreneurs seeking ultra-modern, secure, and prestigious living spaces. Luxury condominiums offer features such as 24/7 concierge services, private fitness centers, rooftop gardens, and smart home automation systems, catering to affluent buyers who prioritize convenience and exclusivity.



Foreign investors, particularly from China, Singapore, and the Middle East, are also fueling the growth of luxury condominiums in Japan. The weakened yen has made Japanese real estate an attractive investment opportunity, leading to increased demand for high-end properties with strong rental yields and long-term appreciation potential. Tokyo's Minato, Shibuya, and Chiyoda wards are among the most sought-after locations for luxury condominiums, with prices reaching record highs due to limited supply and strong demand.



Furthermore, the trend is supported by the growing preference for mixed-use developments, where luxury condominiums are integrated with shopping malls, office spaces, and entertainment centers. This aligns with Japan's urban planning strategy of creating live-work-play environments that enhance lifestyle convenience.



As the market for high-end residential properties continues to expand, developers are focusing on architectural innovation, superior interior design, and exclusive amenities to attract elite buyers. The growth of the luxury condominium sector is expected to remain strong, particularly in Tokyo's prime districts, where demand consistently outstrips supply.



Key Market Players

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd.

Tokyu Land Corporation

Nomura Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.

Kajima Corporation

Panasonic Homes Co., Ltd.

Marubeni Corporation

Itochu Corporation

Sekisui House, Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $73.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $94.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Japan

