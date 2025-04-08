Refinery Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units (FCCU) Global Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units

Dublin, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Refinery Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units (FCCU) Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global refinery Fluid Catalytic Cracker Units (FCCU) capacity experienced modest growth from 2020 to 2024, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic implications. However, strong demand for petroleum products, and modernization of refining infrastructure are primarily anticipated to drive the FCCU capacity going forward.



Report Scope

Updated information on all active and upcoming (planned and announced) refinery FCC units globally.

Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, and status for all active, suspended, planned, and announced refinery FCC units.

Provides an annual breakdown of new-build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by region and by key countries for the period 2025-2030

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, suspended, planned, and announced refinery FCC units globally

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the refinery FCC units industry

Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong refinery FCC units capacity data

Assess your competitor's refinery FCC units portfolio

Key Topics Covered:



Global Refinery FCCU Outlook

Key Highlights

Global Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Regions

Global FCCU Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Region and Key Countries

Global - Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery FCC Units by Region and Key Countries

Global Refinery FCCU, Major Planned and Announced FCC Units

Asia Refinery FCC Units Outlook

Asia Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries

Asia - FCCU Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Countries

Asia - Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery FCC Units by Key Countries

Middle East Refinery FCC Units Outlook

Middle East Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries

Middle East - FCCU Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Countries

Middle East - Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery FCC Units by Key Countries

Africa Refinery FCC Units Outlook

Africa Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries

Africa - FCCU Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Countries

Africa - Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery FCC Units by Key Countries

North America Refinery FCC Units Outlook

North America Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries

North America - Refinery FCCU Capacity Additions and Capital Expenditure Outlook

South America Refinery FCC Units Outlook

South America Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries

South America - FCCU Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Countries

South America - Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery FCC Units by Key Countries

FSU Refinery FCC Units Outlook

FSU Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries

FSU - FCCU Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Countries

FSU - Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery FCC Units by Key Countries

Central America Refinery FCC Units Outlook

Central America Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries

Central America - Refinery FCCU Capacity Additions and Capital Expenditure Outlook

Europe Refinery FCC Units Outlook

Europe Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries

Europe - Refinery FCCU Capacity Additions and Capital Expenditure Outlook

Refinery FCC Units Outlook of Other Regions

Caribbean Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries

Oceania Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c6ps81

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.