Refinery Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units (FCCU) Global Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units

The global refinery Fluid Catalytic Cracker Units (FCCU) capacity experienced modest growth from 2020 to 2024, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic implications. However, strong demand for petroleum products, and modernization of refining infrastructure are primarily anticipated to drive the FCCU capacity going forward.
- Updated information on all active and upcoming (planned and announced) refinery FCC units globally.
- Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, and status for all active, suspended, planned, and announced refinery FCC units.
- Provides an annual breakdown of new-build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by region and by key countries for the period 2025-2030
- Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, suspended, planned, and announced refinery FCC units globally
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the refinery FCC units industry
- Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong refinery FCC units capacity data
- Assess your competitor's refinery FCC units portfolio
Key Topics Covered:
Global Refinery FCCU Outlook
- Key Highlights
- Global Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Regions
- Global FCCU Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Region and Key Countries
- Global - Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery FCC Units by Region and Key Countries
- Global Refinery FCCU, Major Planned and Announced FCC Units
Asia Refinery FCC Units Outlook
- Asia Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries
- Asia - FCCU Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Countries
- Asia - Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery FCC Units by Key Countries
Middle East Refinery FCC Units Outlook
- Middle East Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries
- Middle East - FCCU Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Countries
- Middle East - Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery FCC Units by Key Countries
Africa Refinery FCC Units Outlook
- Africa Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries
- Africa - FCCU Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Countries
- Africa - Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery FCC Units by Key Countries
North America Refinery FCC Units Outlook
- North America Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries
- North America - Refinery FCCU Capacity Additions and Capital Expenditure Outlook
South America Refinery FCC Units Outlook
- South America Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries
- South America - FCCU Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Countries
- South America - Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery FCC Units by Key Countries
FSU Refinery FCC Units Outlook
- FSU Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries
- FSU - FCCU Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Countries
- FSU - Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery FCC Units by Key Countries
Central America Refinery FCC Units Outlook
- Central America Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries
- Central America - Refinery FCCU Capacity Additions and Capital Expenditure Outlook
Europe Refinery FCC Units Outlook
- Europe Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries
- Europe - Refinery FCCU Capacity Additions and Capital Expenditure Outlook
Refinery FCC Units Outlook of Other Regions
- Caribbean Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries
- Oceania Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries
