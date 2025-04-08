Steelworkers Humanity Fund contributes $20,000 in response to humanitarian emergency caused by earthquake in Myanmar





TORONTO, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Steelworkers Humanity Fund is donating $20,000 to Oxfam-Québec to support its appeal for the humanitarian emergency following the recent earthquake in Myanmar.

Last week, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, causing widespread destruction. Estimates now put the official death toll at over 2,900 people, with thousands more injured and displacing 1.6 million in the central and northwest parts of the country.

Prior to this catastrophe, Myanmar was already facing turmoil, trapped in a civil war that has displaced around 3.5 million people. Despite the earthquake, the military junta in power has persisted with operations against armed insurgent groups, leaving little resources for relief and rescue operations.

The Steelworkers Humanity Fund will contribute $20,000 to Oxfam-Québec to respond to the basic needs of those affected by this major disaster, including providing drinking water and sanitation, food and hygiene kits including menstrual hygiene products.

“The Steelworkers Humanity Fund is committed to supporting the humanitarian efforts in this time of crisis,” said Marty Warren, USW National Director and President of the Steelworkers Humanity Fund. “We stand with the people of Myanmar and are hopeful that this contribution, made possible by the continued generosity of Steelworkers across the country, can bring some relief to those who need it most.”

Founded in 1985, the Steelworkers Humanity Fund is a registered charitable organization that focuses primarily on development projects and emergency aid in developing countries, but also supports Canadian communities. USW members contribute to the fund through clauses negotiated into collective agreements. In some cases, employers make matching contributions to the fund.

